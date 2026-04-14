The Royal Family Can't Agree How To Handle The Andrew Situation. Here's Where They All Stand

The release of the famed Epstein files in 2025 hit the British royal family like a tidal wave. These documents — which were collected as a part of the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — confirmed several of the biggest rumors surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Emails between Andrew and Epstein seemed to confirm the veracity of a photograph featuring the disgraced former prince hugging the late human-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre. What's more, they proved that Andrew and Epstein were in contact long after the then-prince's public disavowal of his long-time buddy.

Following the scandal, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his princely titles. Many royal fans viewed this measure as a rather light punishment. Andrew had, after all, sullied the image of his country by cultivating a friendship with a pedophile.

However, within the palace walls, several members of the royal family reportedly questioned the necessity of punishing Andrew. In the eyes of some royals, he will always be blue-blooded regardless of his deplorable behavior. Indeed, while Charles and Prince William are understood to be quite zealous in their desire to bring Andrew down, other royals are reportedly worried about punishing the prince too harshly. This has caused massive royal arguments, in which different members of the firm have taken very different stances on Andrew's future.