Nicole Kidman's Unexpected Career Pivot Has Everyone Making The Same Tasteless Joke

Nicole Kidman has been going through a lot of changes over the past few months. The "Eyes Wide Shut" star's shock divorce from ex-husband Keith Urban was finalized back in January, and Kidman has stayed winning since then, with the March premiere of her Prime Video series "Scarpetta" — which she both starred in and executive produced — being one of the latest feathers in her cap. And yet, despite Kidman's continued success in Hollywood, she also appears to be gearing up for a career pivot — for a deeply personal reason, no less. Unfortunately, social media being social media has some turning it into joke fodder.

During a recent speaking engagement at the University of San Francisco, the Aussie star revealed that she's on track to become a death doula, which is someone who offers non-medical care to end-of-life patients. In response, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, jumped at the opportunity to reference Kidman's iconic AMC Theatres ad. "'Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this,' she tells my husband and nods to him as he pulls the plug on me," one such user wrote, quoting a line from the fan-favorite commercial.

"We make movies better ::pulls plug::," another similarly quipped. A third user posted a gif from the ad itself and joked, "And she's got this expression the whole time." ICYMI, AMC put out a promotional video starring Kidman back in 2021, and it quickly gained traction online due to many finding it strange and overdramatic ("Saturday Night Live" lampooned it in a skit too). However, the post-ironic phase of the meme eventually took hold, with people now embracing it in a way that often blurs the lines between sincerity and sarcasm.