Keith Urban's Divorced Dad Life Has Him Slumming It For Gigs While Nicole Kidman Stays Winning
Nearly three months on from Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalizing their divorce, it's becoming increasingly safe to say that a clear winner has emerged in the aftermath of the split. And, spoiler alert, it's not Urban. If her bold post-breakup styles and daring travels are anything to go by, Kidman seems to be living her best life since parting ways with her musician ex. Not only that, but signs point to the pair's oldest daughter being firmly in Kidman's camp. With that in mind, it's not surprising that some fans have been worried about Urban in the aftermath of the divorce. And given how the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer is making ends meet these days, that concern may be justified.
Around late February into early March, Urban set sail as part of the talent lineup for the Top Shelf Country Cruise line. According to an anonymous insider speaking to New Idea, this is the type of gig Urban never would have even thought about taking prior to his split from Kidman. But divorce is expensive, especially for celebrities with a lot of money to lose. And with the future of Urban's reality TV show "The Road" reportedly uncertain, he's allegedly had to lower his standards a bit. "Cruise ships are not exactly the dream gig, but they pay the bills –- and it gives Keith something to focus on," the source said.
They added that while Urban is keeping his chin up and planning for a bounce back, it's hard not to see his current situation as a demotion of sorts. "He's putting a bright spin on everything right now, but singing on a cruise ship is a big change from performing at his own sell-out tour last year," the insider remarked.
Nicole Kidman is moving on from the divorce in her own way
While Nicole Kidman began divorce proceedings against Keith Urban in September 2025, with the split being finalized in January 2026, she didn't publicly address the split until she sat down for an interview with Variety in March 2026. That wasn't too long after Urban first took his guitar to the high seas. And from the sound of things, she's landed on solid ground while her ex-husband gets his sea legs.
"I am [doing all right], because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good," Kidman told the publication. "What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that. Everything else, I don't discuss out of respect," she continued, concluding, "I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."
Of course, Kidman herself is certainly staying busy post-divorce. Her 2026 slate includes the Prime Video series "Scarpetta" and the Apple TV series "Margo's Got Money Troubles," as well as the sequel to her and Sandra Bullock's 1998 film "Practical Magic." In between working, though, the "Batman Forever" alum seems content to enjoy some unbothered fun now that she's freshly single. Also in March 2026, for instance, she was spotted living it up in Nashville during fellow actress Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday celebration (per Page Six).