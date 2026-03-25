Keith Urban's Divorced Dad Life Has Him Slumming It For Gigs While Nicole Kidman Stays Winning

Nearly three months on from Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalizing their divorce, it's becoming increasingly safe to say that a clear winner has emerged in the aftermath of the split. And, spoiler alert, it's not Urban. If her bold post-breakup styles and daring travels are anything to go by, Kidman seems to be living her best life since parting ways with her musician ex. Not only that, but signs point to the pair's oldest daughter being firmly in Kidman's camp. With that in mind, it's not surprising that some fans have been worried about Urban in the aftermath of the divorce. And given how the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer is making ends meet these days, that concern may be justified.

Around late February into early March, Urban set sail as part of the talent lineup for the Top Shelf Country Cruise line. According to an anonymous insider speaking to New Idea, this is the type of gig Urban never would have even thought about taking prior to his split from Kidman. But divorce is expensive, especially for celebrities with a lot of money to lose. And with the future of Urban's reality TV show "The Road" reportedly uncertain, he's allegedly had to lower his standards a bit. "Cruise ships are not exactly the dream gig, but they pay the bills –- and it gives Keith something to focus on," the source said.

They added that while Urban is keeping his chin up and planning for a bounce back, it's hard not to see his current situation as a demotion of sorts. "He's putting a bright spin on everything right now, but singing on a cruise ship is a big change from performing at his own sell-out tour last year," the insider remarked.