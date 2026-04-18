The Affair Rumor That's Haunted Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell's Marriage For Years

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's relationship has been a breeding ground for wild rumors and gossip for years. And while many of them have been debunked, one that refuses to go away is the shocking claim that the "Punk'd" star cheated on his wife with an ex-girlfriend. It all started in December 2018 when Kayti Edwards, granddaughter of the legendary Julie Andrews, dished to the Daily Mail that she and Shepard had "slept together" in 2009, two years into his relationship with Bell. Edwards, who claimed she didn't know they were together at the time, even provided photographic evidence of the two making out in a photobooth, but it's unclear when the pics were actually taken.

Shepard and Edwards briefly dated in 2005, but they split up when she moved to Hawaii. When Edwards returned to Los Angeles in 2009, she ran into the actor at a party, recalling, "I saw him and we hadn't seen each other in a few years. So it was like a very friendly, 'Oh my gosh, I haven't seen you in forever. Nice to see you.'" But the pleasantries quickly turned to flirting and, as Edwards tells it, they subsequently began kissing in the photobooth. But the podcaster apparently got nervous when he spotted that the photobooth had a screen that let everyone standing outside see what was happening inside.

He snatched the photos as they came out of the machine and gave them to Edwards, telling her, "I can't take these home, you better hang onto them." Despite his apparent concern, the two left the party together afterwards and returned to the house where she was staying.