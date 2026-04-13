Meghan Markle's Latest Inappropriate Outfit Hints That She's Desperate For Attention

Despite, or perhaps because of, rumors about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's flailing relationship with streaming giant Netflix, Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attended the party for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning show "Beef." The two of them were pictured with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, and Meghan's dress choice had people irritated. Meghan wore a striking chartreuse dress, which just so happened to be very similar to the color dress that Carey Mulligan was wearing. You may not know that Mulligan is one of the stars of "Beef" Season 2, and when you combine that with the fact that everyone else at the party seemed to be wearing black and white, Meghan's dress made plenty of critics think that she wanted all eyes on her.

At least one person thinks that there was a dress code that Meghan willfully ignored. "So according to invitations & reports the guests were instructed to ONLY wear black or white as they wanted the lead actress, dressed in Chartreuse to stand out, well colour me green, ONE guest wanted to be the star, guess who!" someone said via X. And another person posted, "Had to upstage [Mulligan]...and desperately try to seem relevant."

Stefanie Keenan & Stefanie Keenan/Getty

It's not 100% confirmed if there was an actual dress code or if it was just happenstance that many of the attendees, based on the photos that we've seen from the event, were dressed primarily in black and white. It's not one of the most inappropriate outfits that we've seen Meghan wear, but it certainly got people talking.