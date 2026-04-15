Kristi Noem Faces Yet Another Mortifying Moment As Trump's Motivation Behind Her New 'Job' Comes To Light
When Donald Trump officially kicked Kristi Noem to the curb in a Truth Social post, he was also sure to announce the new role she'd be taking on after leaving the Department of Homeland Security. Trump wrote that Noem "will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere..." Anyone could have guessed that this role, being brand new and having a notably made-up-sounding title, was created to give Noem somewhere to go when she was no longer the Homeland Security secretary. Yet, there's apparently more to the creation of Noem's new role than meets the eye, and she's surely not too happy about it
Between her unceremonious firing and the bombshell report about her husband's extramarital activities, Noem can't catch a break in terms of embarrassing scandals. Unfortunately for her, newly revealed details about her new job are likely to leave her even more embarrassed. An administration insider told PunchUp that the origin of Noem's new role was simple: "It was made up to keep her busy." This new role kept Noem working for the administration, rather than freeing up time for her to pursue other ventures, such as running in South Dakota's Republican primary for the Senate.
It sounds like Kristi Noem's new role isn't going so well
Plenty of folks thought Kristi Noem's next career move would be pursuing a Senate seat. Apparently, though, Donald Trump sought to prevent her from going head-to-head with incumbent South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds, whom he had already endorsed. In his Truth Social post, he made sure to note that Noem would remain in her role through March 31, 2026, which also happened to be the cutoff in South Dakota for filing for the Senate race. What a coincidence.
Now, she's been sent to the State Department instead, and, according to one source, even that's not going particularly well. The department insider explained to the Daily Mail, "This post was intended as a soft landing so it didn't look like Noem was immediately being fired." Unfortunately for her, they made sure to add, "But no one really thinks she should have this job," noting, "The State Department was not happy to have her here and the understanding is that she's not going to be here for much longer."
So, even if Noem's new job title was created solely to manipulate the optics and keep her in the administration, she's still not particularly welcome there. Sources told the Daily Mail that much of Noem's staff simply isn't showing up to the office. Furthermore, last week, Noem only had a single meeting. With most of her staffers working from home, she had to host the meeting virtually. Noem is mere weeks into her new role, and from the sound of it, the gig is already falling apart.