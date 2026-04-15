Kristi Noem Faces Yet Another Mortifying Moment As Trump's Motivation Behind Her New 'Job' Comes To Light

Plenty of folks thought Kristi Noem's next career move would be pursuing a Senate seat. Apparently, though, Donald Trump sought to prevent her from going head-to-head with incumbent South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds, whom he had already endorsed. In his Truth Social post, he made sure to note that Noem would remain in her role through March 31, 2026, which also happened to be the cutoff in South Dakota for filing for the Senate race. What a coincidence.

Now, she's been sent to the State Department instead, and, according to one source, even that's not going particularly well. The department insider explained to the Daily Mail, "This post was intended as a soft landing so it didn't look like Noem was immediately being fired." Unfortunately for her, they made sure to add, "But no one really thinks she should have this job," noting, "The State Department was not happy to have her here and the understanding is that she's not going to be here for much longer."

So, even if Noem's new job title was created solely to manipulate the optics and keep her in the administration, she's still not particularly welcome there. Sources told the Daily Mail that much of Noem's staff simply isn't showing up to the office. Furthermore, last week, Noem only had a single meeting. With most of her staffers working from home, she had to host the meeting virtually. Noem is mere weeks into her new role, and from the sound of it, the gig is already falling apart.