Kris Jenner's Facelift Failure Has Reportedly Left Her Fuming Over These Stunning Celeb Makeovers

Despite the sheer quantity of drastic face transformations leaving celebs unrecognizable in the past few years, Kris Jenner still managed to have one of the most famous recent facelifts. Despite being 70 years old, the reality TV star boasts one of the most glaring cases of "Instagram face" in Hollywood. Yet, while she may have undergone plastic surgery that truly astounded fans, she's apparently not as pleased with her nip and tuck as you might think. And there are some fellow celebs whose facelifts have her green with envy.

Jenner's famous 2025 facelift came courtesy of plastic surgeon to the stars Dr. Steven M. Levine. He is known to some by his nickname, "facelift maestro." Folks who saw before-and-after pics of Jenner's procedure know that Levine earned that nickname. Jenner suddenly appeared decades younger. Apparently, though, the amazing effect wasn't as long-lasting as she hoped. Sources told RadarOnline that Jenner is "raging" over what has happened to her facelift in less than a year. "Kris Jenner's facelift is already slipping," an insider told the outlet, noting, "She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision – she feels it has not held the way she expected."

It seems she wishes her facelift were holding up a bit more like that of some other stars. The source explained, "Kris is mad as hell that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good, and she feels hers is already fading in comparison."