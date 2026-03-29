Before & After Photos Reveal The Most Glaring Cases Of 'Instagram Face' In Hollywood

Many celebrities look unrecognizable after their drastic transformations, which leaves people concerned about how far they're willing to go to match modern beauty standards. The rich and famous still love luxury skin care products and non-surgical skin treatments, but the rise of "Instagram face" points to a rise in using plastic surgery and Botox to keep up with their looks.

The term "Instagram face," also called "copy-paste face," describes how celebrities' facial features are starting to mimic the ones Instagram models have. While people can recognize some celebrities, "Instagram face" makes them look more alike than usual. British aesthetic doctor Sophie Shotter told The Telegraph that "Instagram face" is a blend of lifted brows, fuller lips and cheeks, smaller noses, angular jaws, and unusually smooth skin.

Famous people are often under more pressure to maintain their looks, so it's not surprising that Hollywood has another transformative beauty trend alongside the somewhat extreme "Ozempic face." And it's pretty hard not to notice the stark differences before and after "Instagram face."