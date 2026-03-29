Before & After Photos Reveal The Most Glaring Cases Of 'Instagram Face' In Hollywood
Many celebrities look unrecognizable after their drastic transformations, which leaves people concerned about how far they're willing to go to match modern beauty standards. The rich and famous still love luxury skin care products and non-surgical skin treatments, but the rise of "Instagram face" points to a rise in using plastic surgery and Botox to keep up with their looks.
The term "Instagram face," also called "copy-paste face," describes how celebrities' facial features are starting to mimic the ones Instagram models have. While people can recognize some celebrities, "Instagram face" makes them look more alike than usual. British aesthetic doctor Sophie Shotter told The Telegraph that "Instagram face" is a blend of lifted brows, fuller lips and cheeks, smaller noses, angular jaws, and unusually smooth skin.
Famous people are often under more pressure to maintain their looks, so it's not surprising that Hollywood has another transformative beauty trend alongside the somewhat extreme "Ozempic face." And it's pretty hard not to notice the stark differences before and after "Instagram face."
Kris Jenner
As the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner is no stranger to cosmetic procedures. Jenner decided to get a second facelift before her 70th birthday in 2025, and Internet users were shocked by her transformation from her early momager days in the 2000s. In the image on the left, a 54-year-old Jenner went to a nightclub in 2009. The lower half of her face formed lines as she smiled, and she had more visible wrinkles at the bottom of her neck.
In September 2025, Jenner went to the Young Eisner Scholars Gala in LA. All her wrinkles on her lower face and neck are smoothed over in the image on the right, and her cheeks look slightly firmer than they did in her 50s. Her lips also got plumper. Overall, Jenner's facelift at 69 made her look like an Instagram model in their 40s.
Khloé Kardashian
Out of all of Kris Jenner's daughters, Khloé Kardashian probably made the most dramatic changes to her face after the start of the family's reality TV career. The third eldest Kardashian had a rounder face in the above left photo, which was taken in 2008. At 24, Kardashian's nose was wider, and her top lip was asymmetrical in volume. Her skin was flawless with minimal smile lines. In 2025, Kardashian's face was more angular when she won an award for her Khloe XO perfume. Her nose, chin, and jawline at 40 looked pointy and sharpened. Kardashian also minimized the asymmetry in her plump lips and likely used filler to do so.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan had a stunning transformation from her days as a Disney child star to her marriage and motherhood era, and has aged in reverse in more recent years. However, the star's looks seemed to morph into something new between 2010 and 2025. Lohan's face looked pretty distinct when she went to Nylon Magazine's Music Issue party in the above left photo. At 23, her plump lips were a sign of investing in cosmetic procedures, but the rest of her face looked naturally youthful. The photo on the right shows a 38-year-old Lohan at CinemaCon in April 2025. Her skin looked smoother, and her nose slimmer than it was in her 20s. While the actor's lips and smile lines seemed to be the same, Lohan looked more like a filtered version of herself.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone is another actress who looks dramatically different thanks to "Instagram face." In November 2016, she went to the Governors Awards at 28 years old. Stone had smooth skin in the photo on the left, especially on the forehead and cheeks. Her lips were also full, and the color matched the blush on her cheeks.
At the 2026 Oscars, the "La La Land" actor's cheeks weren't as full as before. Losing volume in the cheeks is a normal sign of aging, but Stone's face had a tighter appearance in 2026 than it did in 2016. Her forehead also looked more flawless in her late 30s compared to her late 20s. Someone on X commented, "Another gorgeous natural beauty flattened by Instagram face," in response to her appearance at the Oscars.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway shut down plastic surgery rumors by sharing the trick that makes her look more snatched and awake. However, sharing a beauty hack doesn't necessarily erase any signs of cosmetic procedures. In December 2018, Hathaway had small crow's feet and minimal smile lines at 36 years old. Her cheeks were also full and had slightly textured skin, and her forehead had faint creases.
In the image on the right, a 43-year-old Hathaway attended the 2026 Oscars. She had no textured skin on her cheeks and no wrinkles on her forehead. The bottom half of her face also had less volume and a more defined jawline, which could all be signs that the actress got work done.
Demi Lovato
Like Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato is a former Disney star who became stunning after overcoming substance abuse. Lovato's appearance at Paris Fashion Week in 2025 made her look unrecognizable to fans, resulting in plastic surgery rumors. The musician's face was fuller at the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit. She had smooth skin, full lips, and minimal texture on her cheeks, possibly from her makeup. The photo on the right shows a 33-year-old Lovato with a much slimmer face that looked pulled back.
She told People that she used anti-wrinkle injections in 2024, which explains how her skin stayed smooth. Lovato's lips were still full, but her rounded cupid's bow gave her a more digital appearance.