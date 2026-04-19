6 Photos & Videos Of Kamala Harris That Prove Her Face Just Gets Better With Age

Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman and first Asian American to become vice president.She's a brilliant and accomplished woman, but she's also known for her good looks. Harris had a jaw-dropping transformation from her college days to the days after her time in the Oval Office. The Californian attorney also kept a radiant appearance over the years, which feels like a breath of fresh air in an era of older Americans dominating politics.

Harris stands out from other female politicians for her natural beauty. She tends to wear makeup that lets her features shine through, and she told Cosmopolitan in 2019 that Cetaphil cleanser wipes and "a regular moisturizer" make up her skin care routine. The former vice president might not care about sharing every detail of her beauty routine as much as discussing plans for America's future, but she's proving how her face gets better with age by simply showing up for the public.