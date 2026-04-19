6 Photos & Videos Of Kamala Harris That Prove Her Face Just Gets Better With Age
Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman and first Asian American to become vice president.She's a brilliant and accomplished woman, but she's also known for her good looks. Harris had a jaw-dropping transformation from her college days to the days after her time in the Oval Office. The Californian attorney also kept a radiant appearance over the years, which feels like a breath of fresh air in an era of older Americans dominating politics.
Harris stands out from other female politicians for her natural beauty. She tends to wear makeup that lets her features shine through, and she told Cosmopolitan in 2019 that Cetaphil cleanser wipes and "a regular moisturizer" make up her skin care routine. The former vice president might not care about sharing every detail of her beauty routine as much as discussing plans for America's future, but she's proving how her face gets better with age by simply showing up for the public.
She looked stunning at the Congressional Black Caucus Awards Dinner
In September 2025, Kamala Harris won an award from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. The former vice president wore a shiny, floor-length purple gown with long sleeves. She opted for a natural glam with more emphasis on bronzer and a lip gloss shade that matched her dress. The makeup not only drew attention to Harris' smooth and plump cheeks, but it also highlighted the definition of her cheekbones in her early 60s, which might have been a result of losing volume in her face with age.
Her Christmas selfie with Doug showed off her natural glow
Kamala Harris posted a cute selfie on Instagram with her husband Doug Emhoff on Christmas Day 2025. She was glowing in gold hoops and a white turtleneck sweater, and she seemingly didn't wear any makeup, with the exception of lip gloss. Harris had natural signs of aging around her eyes and mouth, but that didn't diminish her beauty. At 61 years old, she had smooth skin on her forehead, chin, and cheeks. Her bright, natural smile also emphasized how amazing she looks with rarely any cosmetic additions.
Harris certified the 2024 election results with grace
Kamala Harris had a reason to be upset when she joined Congress to certify Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election, but she kept it together. On top of maintaining her composure, Harris looked great in a burgundy suit with a blush pink top. The suit complemented the warmth of her skin tone. As usual, she also wore a natural makeup look featuring bronzer that accentuated her round cheeks and eyeliner that didn't overpower her eyes. Harris' skin also looked smooth on her cheeks and chin and around her eyebrows.
Kamala Harris looked radiant during her first run for president
In 2019, Kamala Harris appeared on a Telemundo show to discuss her candidacy for the 2020 presidential election. The then-senator of California had faint lines on the top of her forehead and more noticeable ones around her eyes and mouth. However, the skin in the center of her face looked significantly soft for someone in her 50s. She sported a minimal makeup look with eyeliner, blush, and a pink glossy lip. Her gold post earrings and her pearly necklace with a gold chain also paired well with her radiant skin.
She looked elegant while celebrating this WNBA team
When she was vice president, Kamala Harris held a ceremony in 2023 to celebrate the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA Championship. Harris wore an all-pink outfit and made sure her makeup matched the lighter hues. Her eyes were lined and slightly smudged with black eyeshadow, and she wore rose-colored eyeshadow. The rest of her makeup was pretty light, except for her lined and shiny pink lips. The combination of light pink eyeshadow and an all-pink outfit made the then-vice president look effortlessly elegant and coordinated.
This baby blue blazer gave Harris a graceful appearance
Although Kamala Harris tends to go for darker and warm-toned colors, she looks great in baby blue. Harris wore a baby blue blazer, pearl earrings, and a pearl necklace to a 2023 Pride event that she hosted in Washington, D.C. To finish off the look, the then-vice president sported a "no makeup" makeup look, featuring thin eyeliner, lightly bronzed cheeks, and a neutral pink lip. The way the blue blazer brightened her up didn't let her signs of aging take up all the attention. Instead, the blazer made Harris look pretty classy and graceful with age.