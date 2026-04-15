The Last Images Of Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Before Going MIA After Firings

After the humiliating private lives of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski entertained and captivated the public for more than a month, it's been hard not to notice their physical absence recently. Both Noem and Lewandowski had more to worry about than just their jobs, as even her relocation to the Shield of Americas couldn't quite protect them from bombshell scandals.

Noem's husband, Bryon, didn't do much to spare his wife's reputation, as aside from the revelation of his own double life, he also reportedly dished on his wife's blatant affair to other women online. Noem and Lewandowski have always been rather shameless, as cozy pics of Noem and Lewandowski commonly amplified the rumors. Things were simpler, and the last images we have of either before they went MIA are telling.

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First days on the job can be a bit nerve-wracking, so maybe Noem was just nervous in the above image, which depicts her emotionlessly listening to President Donald Trump during his March 7 speech at The Shield of the Americas Summit in Doral, Florida. She certainly played into her new position, though, clapping and smiling politely at times for the event, which was the last time she has been publicly photographed to date.

While Noem's new role doesn't sound too far off from her approach to DHS, she suffered further mortification on April 15 after Trump's true motivation behind her new "job" came to light. Noem also hasn't posted on her Instagram since March 2, with comments limited and a poorly-aged caption.