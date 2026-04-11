Cozy Pics Of Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski That Amplify Affair Rumors
Rumors of an affair between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski stretch all the way back to her days as the governor of South Dakota. Although the story initially surfaced in 2021, many insiders assert that Noem and Lewandowski were already together two years earlier. Their working relationship began in 2019, and the duo frequently spent time together while attending political events. While that seems relatively logical on the surface, Noem and Lewandowski's seemingly intimate interactions created confusion, with at least one onlooker mistaking them for a married couple. Whether they were off on their own aboard Noem's private plane or amid a crowd, they couldn't avoid the gossip. As one observer dished to the New York Post in 2023, "I remember I saw it with my own eyes and a couple other people saw it and the blatantness was absurd."
Lewandowski reportedly wasn't helping matters either, since he was accused of making inappropriate comments about Noem's physique. Years later, after he became her "special government employee" at the Department of Homeland Security, the political strategist purportedly continued this behavior, with some contending that Lewandowski's interest in Noem's clothes was a HR violation waiting to happen. Photos of the coworkers looking chummy, both behind the scenes and while attending various events, made the situation even more complicated. Although Noem adamantly refuted the affair rumors in 2021, she wasn't nearly as conclusive when questioned about them during an excruciating March 2026 congressional hearing. "I am shocked we're peddling tabloid garbage in this committee," Noem reasoned (via Politico). However, the lack of a definitive answer, along with the photos, means the rumor mill keeps churning.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski stayed close on the 2020 campaign trail
In 2020, Former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was busy drumming up support for Donald Trump during his second presidential run. On a September visit to Ohio, she and Corey Lewandowski stood close together, grinning from ear to ear. Their cozy body language caused this pic to quickly become emblematic of all the affair rumors that followed. "I knew when I took this photo that this was gonna be a keeper," David Sands later confirmed on Facebook in 2026. "Little did I know it would keep on keeping on," he remarked, noting the myriad outlets that continue to use his particular shot.
Kristi Noem advised Corey Lewandowski about dog breeds
The former DHS secretary's connection to canines has impacted her reputation more than once. Besides Kristi Noem's shocking account of killing her dog in her controversial memoir, in late 2019, she accompanied Corey Lewandowski on his search for a special holiday gift. The pair reportedly traveled quite a distance so the political lobbyist could get the same dog breed as his rumored lover. Both Lewandowski and Noem cuddled a few pups during their visit. Once the former Trump campaign manager had made his choice, they were all smiles as they posed for a photo with the kennel's staff.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski looked relaxed at the White House
In August 2020, Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski posed for a pic with Lee Rizzuto and Denise Rizzuto, his wife, at the White House. At the time, Lee was based in Bermuda at the U.S. consulate general. It had been several years since Lewandowski lost his job as Donald Trump's campaign manager, and he seemed surprisingly comfortable at his former boss's event. With their arms around each other's backs, Noem and Lewandowski's body language mirrors that of the Rizzutos, so it makes sense that people in other circumstances mistakenly assumed they were married.
Corey Lewandowski couldn't resist clowning around with Kristi Noem
As their 2020 campaigning continued, Corey Lewandowski seemingly felt compelled to remain the center of attention. When Kristi Noem leaned in close to take a photo with Eric Held, the political strategist seized the opportunity to make a devil horn hand gesture above her head. Lewandowski's actions call to mind the many playful pics of couples and friends making bunny ears while posing together. However, if he was more traditional, the photo would have an even darker connotation, since seemingly innocent bunny ears have long been historically connected to infidelity.
Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski's wedding guest switch was unconvincing
When Erin Elmore and Dan Scavino, President Donald Trump's White House Deputy Chief of Staff, got married at Mar-a-Lago in February 2026, many guests arrived with a spouse or significant other. Notably, though, neither Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, nor Corey Lewandowski's wife, Alison Lewandowski, attended. In an apparent attempt to deflect affair gossip, the then-DHS secretary walked beside Stephen Miller while Lewandowski accompanied Stephen's wife, Katie Miller. The rumored lovers tried something similar in the past, maintaining their distance when Trump visited South Dakota in 2023. However, since Lewandowski is right behind Noem, the move looks suspicious.
Corey Lewandowski stuck close to Kristi Noem even after his work commitments ended
After losing her job as the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem visited Guyana as the newly-appointed U.S. Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. And, just like her previous role, Corey Lewandowski was a familiar face at Noem's new job, even sitting next to her in a meeting. However, the political pundit chose not to work with Noem at her new gig. If Lewandowski didn't need to be there for work, it's perplexing that he would still be by her side amid all the affair rumors. Based on their somber expressions, it seems like either the meeting was grueling or the gossip was taking a toll.
Kristi Noem held a meeting with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and Guyanese government officials to reaffirm the enduring U.S.-Guyana partnership. Their discussions focused on joint efforts to disrupt cartel and transnational criminal activity, strengthen border security,... pic.twitter.com/jywwSKSuNQ
— U.S. Embassy Guyana (@EmbassyGuyana) March 25, 2026