Cozy Pics Of Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski That Amplify Affair Rumors

Rumors of an affair between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski stretch all the way back to her days as the governor of South Dakota. Although the story initially surfaced in 2021, many insiders assert that Noem and Lewandowski were already together two years earlier. Their working relationship began in 2019, and the duo frequently spent time together while attending political events. While that seems relatively logical on the surface, Noem and Lewandowski's seemingly intimate interactions created confusion, with at least one onlooker mistaking them for a married couple. Whether they were off on their own aboard Noem's private plane or amid a crowd, they couldn't avoid the gossip. As one observer dished to the New York Post in 2023, "I remember I saw it with my own eyes and a couple other people saw it and the blatantness was absurd."

Lewandowski reportedly wasn't helping matters either, since he was accused of making inappropriate comments about Noem's physique. Years later, after he became her "special government employee" at the Department of Homeland Security, the political strategist purportedly continued this behavior, with some contending that Lewandowski's interest in Noem's clothes was a HR violation waiting to happen. Photos of the coworkers looking chummy, both behind the scenes and while attending various events, made the situation even more complicated. Although Noem adamantly refuted the affair rumors in 2021, she wasn't nearly as conclusive when questioned about them during an excruciating March 2026 congressional hearing. "I am shocked we're peddling tabloid garbage in this committee," Noem reasoned (via Politico). However, the lack of a definitive answer, along with the photos, means the rumor mill keeps churning.