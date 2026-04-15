Harry & Meghan's Test Run In Australia Doesn't Bode Well For Their Royal Return Aspirations

There have been hints that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are ready to return to royal life in 2026, but their visit to Australia is reportedly not making that any easier. They are reportedly using this as a way to see what the public's reaction would be if they potentially moved back to the U.K., but they aren't getting the reception they probably hoped for.

"What is being described as a faux royal tour of Australia is, in reality, being approached internally as a full-scale rehearsal for a possible and highly sensitive return to Britain by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," an insider told Radar Online, adding that this "is effectively a dry run, or dummy run, in action for their comeback."

The insider claimed that visiting a country that's part of the Commonwealth is strategic and "carries particular weight." The source added, "It is not just another international stop – it is a highly symbolic platform for their re-emergence, and one that will inevitably be watched closely by both the public and the royal household." Their visit to the country has not been well-received by everyone, though, which could indicate pushback if they attempt to return to senior working royal status.