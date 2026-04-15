Harry & Meghan's Test Run In Australia Doesn't Bode Well For Their Royal Return Aspirations
There have been hints that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are ready to return to royal life in 2026, but their visit to Australia is reportedly not making that any easier. They are reportedly using this as a way to see what the public's reaction would be if they potentially moved back to the U.K., but they aren't getting the reception they probably hoped for.
"What is being described as a faux royal tour of Australia is, in reality, being approached internally as a full-scale rehearsal for a possible and highly sensitive return to Britain by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," an insider told Radar Online, adding that this "is effectively a dry run, or dummy run, in action for their comeback."
The insider claimed that visiting a country that's part of the Commonwealth is strategic and "carries particular weight." The source added, "It is not just another international stop – it is a highly symbolic platform for their re-emergence, and one that will inevitably be watched closely by both the public and the royal household." Their visit to the country has not been well-received by everyone, though, which could indicate pushback if they attempt to return to senior working royal status.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a mixed reception in Australia
So far, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australian reception has been mixed. They had fewer fans gathered to greet them after initially arriving in Melbourne on April 14 than they did during their last royal visit in 2018. Plus, a moment when Markle acted territorial over Harry, while visiting the Royal Children's Hospital, sparked online backlash. People were also upset that their trip to Australia wasn't solely motivated by charity work, as both Harry and Meghan are attending for-profit, ticketed events on their trip.
Royal expert Giselle Bastin told the Australian Broadcast Corp. (via Associated Press), "It's well known that the Sussexes are in dire need of income and so a staging of a quasi-royal tour to Australia is being regarded as a rather desperate attempt to monetise their status as royalty." The Sussexes' office responded to this accusation, saying in a statement, "The visit prioritises listening, learning and supporting communities rather than promotion."
However, the couple has had positive moments in Australia as well. So far, they have taken pictures with patients at the children's hospital, volunteered at a women's domestic violence shelter, and visited veterans at the Australian National Veterans Art Museum. Professor Christine Kilpatrick AO (Officer of the Order of Australia), Board Chair of the Royal Children's Hospital, spoke highly of the Sussexes' visit. "Look around and you can see the crowds of people, the smiles on their faces and what it means to them. Everyone is absolutely delighted," she told People. She added, "You can't measure the morale boost, but it is palpable."