Prince Harry Reportedly Eyeing A Return To The UK On One Condition (& Royal Fans Aren't Having It)
One of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's lawsuits since leaving the U.K. as a royal includes a battle over whether or not he and his family get security while they're in his home country. Harry would apparently consider coming to see King Charles III at Sandringham and bringing his children; however, security is apparently still a big issue for Harry. But a way around that would be if King Charles personally issued an invitation to Sandringham for the Sussexes. If that happened, it would apparently come with security built in. However, some people aren't happy about the possibility that Harry could be angling for an invitation from a family that, to some, he has so clearly snubbed over the years — who can forget Harry and Meghan's revealing interview with Oprah?
Harry has asked for a review of his security situation by the U.K. government, so in the interim, word from the king could allow Harry to visit. And someone close to Harry told The Sunday Times that if the prince was "invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in. He'd like an invite to Sandringham. ... If the King was to say, 'Come up and spend some time with the family', he'd love that."
One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said of Harry: "His entitled attitude just shows who he is... Yes I have caused so much hurt and destruction, but let's all forget that now, kiss and make up because we need money and security!" Someone else said, "He seems to be ignoring the fact that the family no longer trust[s] him, so even if he gets the security he wants, doesn't mean anyone will be rushing to meet with him."
Prince Harry has had ongoing security concerns
Others joked about the ideal time for Prince Harry to get an invitation to Sandringham. "Be perfect if H got his invite to Sandringham over summer... especially as the King goes to Balmoral/Birkhall for summer," via X. The royal family does traditionally go to Balmoral in Scotland during at least part of the summer, though it's often in August.
The security that Harry and his family would or wouldn't have in the U.K. has really been a point of contention. A court in 2025 confirmed that the Sussex family wouldn't automatically get protection upon visiting. Harry spoke about that decision in an interview with the BBC, and it appears to have continued to drive a wedge between Harry and King Charles. "I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry said. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff but it would be nice to reconcile."
A reconciliation between father and son would be touching. And King Charles hasn't been able to see Archie and Lilibet in years, so if Harry were to bring his kids to visit, it would be quite the occasion. But with all the bad blood — between not just Harry and King Charles but also between Harry and William, Prince of Wales — and the court review of Harry's security still in process, there may not be a reunion anytime soon.