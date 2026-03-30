Prince Harry Reportedly Eyeing A Return To The UK On One Condition (& Royal Fans Aren't Having It)

One of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's lawsuits since leaving the U.K. as a royal includes a battle over whether or not he and his family get security while they're in his home country. Harry would apparently consider coming to see King Charles III at Sandringham and bringing his children; however, security is apparently still a big issue for Harry. But a way around that would be if King Charles personally issued an invitation to Sandringham for the Sussexes. If that happened, it would apparently come with security built in. However, some people aren't happy about the possibility that Harry could be angling for an invitation from a family that, to some, he has so clearly snubbed over the years — who can forget Harry and Meghan's revealing interview with Oprah?

Harry has asked for a review of his security situation by the U.K. government, so in the interim, word from the king could allow Harry to visit. And someone close to Harry told The Sunday Times that if the prince was "invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in. He'd like an invite to Sandringham. ... If the King was to say, 'Come up and spend some time with the family', he'd love that."

One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said of Harry: "His entitled attitude just shows who he is... Yes I have caused so much hurt and destruction, but let's all forget that now, kiss and make up because we need money and security!" Someone else said, "He seems to be ignoring the fact that the family no longer trust[s] him, so even if he gets the security he wants, doesn't mean anyone will be rushing to meet with him."