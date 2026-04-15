Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Struggling More Than Daughter Kelly Over Failed Engagement

Just weeks ago, Kelly Osbourne's difficult year seemed to get even worse when she announced that she and fiancé Sid Wilson called it quits. However, the reality TV alum seemingly wasted no time moving on. From the sound of it, it's actually her mother who is the one struggling with the breakup and taking it much harder than Kelly is.

Kelly and her Slipknot keyboardist ex have known each other for nearly 30 years, but they were engaged for less than a year before going their separate ways. They will, however, still be in each other's lives, since the pair has a three-year-old son together. Apparently, Sharon Osbourne wishes that her daughter and Wilson were doing more together than just coparenting. A source told RadarOnline, "Sharon is devastated for Kelly and Sid," adding, "She hates seeing their little family broken apart."

Wilson proposed to Kelly at her dad Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath back in July. The 76-year-old vocalist died just weeks later. It's been clear that both Sharon and Kelly have been struggling since Ozzy's passing. So, it's easy to see why Sharon would be concerned seeing another loss stacked onto her daughter's already full plate. From the sound of it, though, Sharon isn't just sad for Kelly's sake. "Sharon loves Sid," the source explained, adding, "Since the breakup, she's had to stop relying on him for day-to-day support, which has been a huge adjustment."