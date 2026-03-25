Kelly Osbourne Seemingly Wasted No Time Moving On From Her Fiance
Kelly Osbourne has been letting her shady side out lately. Though she has admitted to struggling after the death of her father, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025, it seems that Kelly is still having trouble getting her public-facing life on an even keel. There's been sharp criticism lobbed her way due to Kelly's jarring weight loss transformation, and the hits keep coming, especially when it comes to her relationships.
In March 2026, it was revealed that Kelly and her partner, Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, had quietly separated the month prior. Though the two share a child and were engaged for seven months after dating for over three years, it seems the age difference between them stacked up. The breakup seemed like it would be yet another heavy weight for Kelly to bear during an already difficult time, but apparently the "Papa Don't Preach" and singer was quick to turn things around.
Though a video of Wilson's marriage proposal to Kelly is still pinned to the top of her Instagram at the time of writing, the "Lego Masters Jr." host has begun to let it slip that she's seeing someone else. Not even a month after the breakup from Wilson, Kelly has been sharing a flurry of disappearing Instagram Stories, all of which seem to feature the same mystery person alongside her and her family.
Kelly Osbourne has a history of broken engagements
According to The Daily Mail, Kelly Osbourne was spotted canoodling with mononymous barber Kiinicki after the duo attended a Lily Allen concert in London. As one partying insider stated about Osbourne and Kiinicki, who uses they/them pronouns, "They were all over each other all night and were hardly trying to hide it." Apparently, the two were snapping photos of themselves, which makes sense considering how much of the pair's relationship has already been documented on disappearing Instagram Stories and elsewhere. Kiinicki was even spotted in one post spending time with Osbourne and the son she shares with ex Sid Wilson; check it out below.
Though sources have told The Daily Mail that Kiinicki has become a "shoulder to cry on" for Osbourne while she deals with her many tragedies, the fact they're spending so much time together — even getting matching tattoos — reveals quite a bit about the relationship. It could be that the two are just good friends; it also could be that Osbourne is repeating past patterns when it comes to breakups.
In 2010, Osbourne broke off her first engagement when she accused Luke Worrall of cheating. Then, in 2014, she and ex-fiancé Matthew Mosshart called it quits after three years together. Considering Osbourne and her latest ex, Sid Wilson, were together for a similar amount of time (just a little over four years), having her third engagement fizzle out might have struck a nerve with Osbourne. This could explain why she was so quick to latch onto Kiinicki. Though this could be worrisome for fans, close friends of Osbourne's have told The Daily Mail, "It's just great to see a smile back on her face."