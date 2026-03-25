Kelly Osbourne Seemingly Wasted No Time Moving On From Her Fiance

Kelly Osbourne has been letting her shady side out lately. Though she has admitted to struggling after the death of her father, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025, it seems that Kelly is still having trouble getting her public-facing life on an even keel. There's been sharp criticism lobbed her way due to Kelly's jarring weight loss transformation, and the hits keep coming, especially when it comes to her relationships.

In March 2026, it was revealed that Kelly and her partner, Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, had quietly separated the month prior. Though the two share a child and were engaged for seven months after dating for over three years, it seems the age difference between them stacked up. The breakup seemed like it would be yet another heavy weight for Kelly to bear during an already difficult time, but apparently the "Papa Don't Preach" and singer was quick to turn things around.

Though a video of Wilson's marriage proposal to Kelly is still pinned to the top of her Instagram at the time of writing, the "Lego Masters Jr." host has begun to let it slip that she's seeing someone else. Not even a month after the breakup from Wilson, Kelly has been sharing a flurry of disappearing Instagram Stories, all of which seem to feature the same mystery person alongside her and her family.