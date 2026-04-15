Kristi & Bryon Noem Racked Up An Obscene Amount Of Debt Amid His Lavish Spending On Spicy Double Life
Between the betrayal and the embarrassment that Kristi Noem has surely been feeling after the bombshell report about Bryon Noem's inappropriate relationships with models, the former DHS secretary has plenty of reasons to be frustrated with her husband at the moment. Of course, he has his reasons to be frustrated, too, considering Noem's all-but-confirmed love affair with Corey Lewandowski. As it turns out, though, the repercussions of Bryon's clandestine online relationships are further-reaching than we knew.
Thanks to some of Bryon's uncovered DMs with one OnlyFans model, it was already clear that he was spending some serious coin on his extramarital activities. Apparently, though, it really added up. Now, the Noems are $2.6 million in debt, according to the Daily Mail.
Since 2020, Kristi and Bryon have reportedly taken out over $2.6 million worth of loans. Kristi's financial disclosures from 2025 listed that in just five years, the pair has amassed at least $3,350,000 in total debt. It's hard to imagine doing reckless spending under those circumstances. Nonetheless, Bryon was doing exactly that. He was paying Nicole Raccagno, a performer he discovered on OnlyFans in 2020, $1,500 per month to chat and receive videos. Over time, he ended up paying her over $30,000. Even worse, Bryon had a similar arrangement with at least two other women.
Bryon's spending habits seemingly didn't change after he tried to get help
On the April 3 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the titular host discussed messages from a woman who'd been corresponding with Bryon Noem after he started talking to her about her "large breasts." One January 2026 message from Bryon read, "I'm entering a therapy program. Much needed and much overdue. 40 days."
The program in question was apparently at "Pure Desire Ministries," which provides, per the organization's website, "Christian counseling for pornography use, compulsive sexual behavior, betrayal trauma, intimacy disorders, and relationship issues centered around mismanaged sexual behavior." According to Kelly, despite enrolling in the program, Bryon never actually went through with it.
While Bryon may have stated that he needed help and enrolled in a program, his behavior didn't seem to change. In March, he was still sending Nicole Raccagno money; Bryon told her he wanted to marry her, and that was just five days after his wife was kicked out of Homeland Security. News about his extramarital activities broke later that same month. What's to come of the Noems' relationship and their massive debt is unclear at this time. When the scandal broke, however, a representative for Kristi Noem shared a statement with the New York Post, saying, "Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time." Of course, she is getting about as much privacy as an immigrant detained by ICE, which is to say, not much at all.