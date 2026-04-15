Kristi & Bryon Noem Racked Up An Obscene Amount Of Debt Amid His Lavish Spending On Spicy Double Life

Between the betrayal and the embarrassment that Kristi Noem has surely been feeling after the bombshell report about Bryon Noem's inappropriate relationships with models, the former DHS secretary has plenty of reasons to be frustrated with her husband at the moment. Of course, he has his reasons to be frustrated, too, considering Noem's all-but-confirmed love affair with Corey Lewandowski. As it turns out, though, the repercussions of Bryon's clandestine online relationships are further-reaching than we knew.

Thanks to some of Bryon's uncovered DMs with one OnlyFans model, it was already clear that he was spending some serious coin on his extramarital activities. Apparently, though, it really added up. Now, the Noems are $2.6 million in debt, according to the Daily Mail.

Since 2020, Kristi and Bryon have reportedly taken out over $2.6 million worth of loans. Kristi's financial disclosures from 2025 listed that in just five years, the pair has amassed at least $3,350,000 in total debt. It's hard to imagine doing reckless spending under those circumstances. Nonetheless, Bryon was doing exactly that. He was paying Nicole Raccagno, a performer he discovered on OnlyFans in 2020, $1,500 per month to chat and receive videos. Over time, he ended up paying her over $30,000. Even worse, Bryon had a similar arrangement with at least two other women.