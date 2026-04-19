Side-By-Side Photos Of Kellyanne Conway Make Plastic Surgery Rumors Hard To Deny
Many had assumed that, after leaving the White House in 2020 to focus on her family life, Kellyanne Conway would ... well, do just that and keep a low profile. Instead, Conway has turned into a regular political commentator on channels like Fox News, and that's when she isn't running her consulting firm and doing other media training work. Yet, despite her noisy time in the spotlight and strong support for MAGA ideology, when it comes to Donald Trump's former staffer, a lot of chatter seems to center around her changing looks. Whether it's Conway's unglamorous makeup or the fashion fails she'll never live down, the discussion usually circles back to her appearance rather than her political work.
That discussion has lately reached a fever pitch for some, and it might have to do with the fact that Conway's plastic surgeries are pushing her down the path to "Mar-a-Lago" face. The advisor has never addressed any of these rumors head-on, but when you look at before-and-after photos, the distinction between how she looked years ago and her face today is hard to ignore, and harder still to deny.
As you can see in the above photos, the Conway who served as campaign manager for Donald Trump in 2016 (on the left) looks at least a decade older than the version who appeared on Fox News on November 5, 2024 (on the right), the inverse of how she's actually aged. The wrinkles are all but gone, her cheeks sit higher on her face, and that saggy jawline has given way to well-defined angles. Either Conway has managed to discover the secret to immortality, or she's had some serious work done on her face (and at the hands of very skilled surgeons, we might add).
What kind of work has Kellyanne Conway had done?
As already mentioned, Kellyanne Conway has refused to comment on the fervent speculation regarding her alleged cosmetic procedures. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Doris Day, the changes are not necessarily surgical, but could be the result of Botox and fillers. "Her eyes are still proportionately the same, which makes me think it's not plastic surgery," she told Inside Edition, before adding that these differences could be caused by a combination of factors like sleep and makeup, too, so it's important to keep a nuanced stance.
Other experts have similar opinions. In a chat with HollywoodLife, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett surmised that Conway has certainly undergone laser resurfacing — a process that uses focused light to improve the texture of the skin and reduce those fine lines. "Facial resurfacing with a C02 fractionated laser penetrates the deep dermal layers to create trauma which in turn, create collagen production! This helps with overall skin texture and tone," he explained, bringing up fillers and fat grafting as other possible explanations.
The bottom line? Some of these changes are consistent with cosmetic interventions — whether it be fillers or something more serious, like fat transfer or laser resurfacing — but until Conway confirms any of it, we're left in the endless pit of speculation. Given the essential role she's played in shaping the 2016 election and beyond, some might argue that the internet would be better off discussing more important aspects of Conway's life, like, say, the truth of her relationship with Donald Trump. Then again, public discourse is typically surface-level and often gravitates toward appearances, and this little debate shows no sign of fading into the background anytime soon.