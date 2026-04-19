Side-By-Side Photos Of Kellyanne Conway Make Plastic Surgery Rumors Hard To Deny

Many had assumed that, after leaving the White House in 2020 to focus on her family life, Kellyanne Conway would ... well, do just that and keep a low profile. Instead, Conway has turned into a regular political commentator on channels like Fox News, and that's when she isn't running her consulting firm and doing other media training work. Yet, despite her noisy time in the spotlight and strong support for MAGA ideology, when it comes to Donald Trump's former staffer, a lot of chatter seems to center around her changing looks. Whether it's Conway's unglamorous makeup or the fashion fails she'll never live down, the discussion usually circles back to her appearance rather than her political work.

That discussion has lately reached a fever pitch for some, and it might have to do with the fact that Conway's plastic surgeries are pushing her down the path to "Mar-a-Lago" face. The advisor has never addressed any of these rumors head-on, but when you look at before-and-after photos, the distinction between how she looked years ago and her face today is hard to ignore, and harder still to deny.

Yana Paskova & Dia Dipasupil/Getty

As you can see in the above photos, the Conway who served as campaign manager for Donald Trump in 2016 (on the left) looks at least a decade older than the version who appeared on Fox News on November 5, 2024 (on the right), the inverse of how she's actually aged. The wrinkles are all but gone, her cheeks sit higher on her face, and that saggy jawline has given way to well-defined angles. Either Conway has managed to discover the secret to immortality, or she's had some serious work done on her face (and at the hands of very skilled surgeons, we might add).