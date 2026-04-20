25 Times Royals Fell Victim To Eyebrow Blindness

Even the royal family can suffer from eyebrow blindness. The colloquial term refers to the concept of becoming over-familiar with one's own brows, thus failing to see if one's grooming style is actually flattering on the face. The expression gained popularity on TikTok as people shared past photos of themselves where their brows were completely unflattering. This usually occurs when someone jumps on a brow trend without considering whether or not it works with one's unique facial tones, proportions, and face structure. This leads to eyebrow mistakes you don't even know you're making.

Eyebrow blindness doesn't just apply to one specific brow fad. It can encompass a whole range of different brow styles, from very thin eyebrows to thick brows darkened and enhanced with brow products. It includes everything from over-plucking to over-filling, but the bottom line is that the brows end up stealing the show instead of subtly enhancing one's face.

The royal family isn't above these fails. From frighteningly skinny brows to overly-dark brows, everyone from Queen Camilla to Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle have made mistakes over the years. In some cases, the brow mistakes happened because it can be a challenge to tackle changes in your eyebrows as you age. Hair gets thinner and it lightens, meaning what worked in your younger years doesn't anymore. Other issues arose as certain royals tried to jump on mercurial brow trends; these don't flatter everyone, and even members of the firm have had to learn this the hard way.