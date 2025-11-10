Kate Middleton Falls Victim To Major Makeup Mistake On Remembrance Sunday And We're Cringing

In the U.K., Remembrance Sunday is a time to honor service members, commemorating the day World War I ended. Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined her fellow royals at this event, and her outfit was reliably chic. Kate's Remembrance Sunday outfits often have touching details – last year her poppy pins paid homage to those who died in World War I, and this year, she wore a Royal Air Force pin in memory of her grandfather, Peter Middleton. When it came to her makeup, however, Kate unfortunately made a visible error. Instead of the toned-down makeup Kate has worn throughout 2025, the princess went overboard on her eyebrows, creating a bold but blocky look.

Karwai Tang/Getty

Kate's gone through an extensive makeup transformation over the years, particularly when it comes to her brows. They've varied in thickness and shape, depending on whether she tweezed or filled them in with makeup. This time, they were super thick, and Kate's choice of hat wasn't helping matters, since it fell in line with her eyebrows and drew even more attention to them. While no one's brows are identical, her left one was angled notably upward while the right was straighter.

This appears to be a mistake that Kate could've corrected by ditching the brow pencil entirely. Back in 2023, celebrity makeup artist Sarah Amelia Fogg praised Kate's brows, telling Women & Home, "She has naturally dark, full eyebrows meaning they always look so defined which definitely plays a huge part in her constantly looking so picture perfect."