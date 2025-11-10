Kate Middleton Falls Victim To Major Makeup Mistake On Remembrance Sunday And We're Cringing
In the U.K., Remembrance Sunday is a time to honor service members, commemorating the day World War I ended. Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined her fellow royals at this event, and her outfit was reliably chic. Kate's Remembrance Sunday outfits often have touching details – last year her poppy pins paid homage to those who died in World War I, and this year, she wore a Royal Air Force pin in memory of her grandfather, Peter Middleton. When it came to her makeup, however, Kate unfortunately made a visible error. Instead of the toned-down makeup Kate has worn throughout 2025, the princess went overboard on her eyebrows, creating a bold but blocky look.
Kate's gone through an extensive makeup transformation over the years, particularly when it comes to her brows. They've varied in thickness and shape, depending on whether she tweezed or filled them in with makeup. This time, they were super thick, and Kate's choice of hat wasn't helping matters, since it fell in line with her eyebrows and drew even more attention to them. While no one's brows are identical, her left one was angled notably upward while the right was straighter.
This appears to be a mistake that Kate could've corrected by ditching the brow pencil entirely. Back in 2023, celebrity makeup artist Sarah Amelia Fogg praised Kate's brows, telling Women & Home, "She has naturally dark, full eyebrows meaning they always look so defined which definitely plays a huge part in her constantly looking so picture perfect."
Kate has struggled with too-bold brows before
In February 2016, Catherine, Princess of Wales, also fell into the blocky brows trap when she attended a Royal Air Force celebration. Similar to the 2025 Remembrance Sunday event, Kate paired her bold brows with gray eyeshadow and a black hat that tilted over her forehead. Although some defended Kate's look, the princess got a lot of shade about her prominent brows. "Eyebrows that are too heavy or too thick can emphasize the bags under your eyes and the wrinkles. You're trying to open out your eyes, not close them down," Victoria Smith, director of aesthetics at Absolute Aesthetics, explained to The Daily Mail at the time.
Besides toning down her use of brow pencil, Kate might also want to steer away from her affinity for low percher hats, since this style turns the spotlight on her brows and any other makeup errors. Another one of Kate's worst makeup fails occurred when she wore this same style of hat in June 2012, although that was a bronzer misstep, rather than anything related to her eyebrows.
Many of Kate's chapeaus of this type are black, which only makes her dark brows look even darker. The princess' lack of headwear really seemed to tip the scales back in 2020. At that time, Kate's decision to accentuate her brows was garnering praise. Since Kate's forehead was exposed, it helped balance the look. Her dark brows framed her face without dominating her other features, which is unfortunately more than can be said about her appearance on Remembrance Sunday.