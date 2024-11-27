Meghan Markle's Worst Makeup Mistakes We've Ever Seen

Although Meghan Markle typically serves absolutely gorgeous makeup, our gal has made a few makeup mistakes over the years. It happens to everyone who loves to experiment with different levels of makeup drama; once in a while, things go awry. Meghan's makeup errors are pretty understandable. The most common mistake is when her look is too heavy, where her beautiful eyes get hidden in the smokey drama of her richly pigmented shadows and liners. Sometimes her liner smudges under her eyes, another frequent occurrence we've noted. In other cases, her bronzer and blush sit too thickly on her cheeks, creating a severe line of bronzy pigment rather than offering blended, natural looking color.

More often, Meghan Markle looks flawless when she sticks to her staple beauty look, which consists of light concealer and full, fluffy lashes with a pop of blush. The duchess is so naturally beautiful that we love to see this simple, enhancing method work so well for her. Sometimes her more dramatic makeup looks work too — even Prince Harry famously loved his wife's purple eyeliner — but at times, they can overwhelm her natural glow and inviting smile. Meghan isn't alone in this. Even her sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has made a few makeup blunders, and many in the same arena. Both have rocked eye liner that ends up looking goth rather than glam. So for all of us who can recount our own makeup mistakes, let's relax in the humanity of the fact that even A-listers and royals can get heavy handed with products.

