6 Photos Of Mindy Kaling Post-Weight Loss That Don't Help Ozempic Rumors

When you've spent years fielding questions about your weight, there'll come a point when the conversation stops being flattering. Mindy Kaling has said a lot about embracing her body, but everybody's insistence to keep dragging her back to the same topic has become exhausting, to say the least. "I always get asked, 'Where do you get your confidence?'" She told Parade magazine in 2013. "... it's pretty insulting. Because what it means to me is, 'You, Mindy Kaling, have all the trappings of a very marginalized person. You're not skinny, you're not white, you're a woman. Why on earth would you feel like you're worth anything?'" Fair enough. And that sense of defiance has slowly become a mantle she has worn over her public image. That's probably why her showing up to red carpets looking noticeably slimmer compelled the internet to once again do what the internet does.

The Ozempic rumors began in earnest when onlookers spotted Kaling at the 2023 Oscars looking noticeably slimmer. Well, slimmer than her diet routine could account for, anyway. Social media immediately singled out GLP-1 as the culprit, and Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel's jab at the crowd in his opening monologue didn't help matters either: "Everybody looks so great. When I look around this room, I can't help but wonder, 'Is Ozempic right for me?'"

Kaling has not addressed the rumors directly, but she's made it clear that she has no intention of going on rapid weight loss drugs. In a 2023 interview with People, she attributed her shed pounds to exercise and eating healthy, calling it a "big commitment." That may well be true, but accumulated photographic evidence still seems to point in the other direction.