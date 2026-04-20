Kristi Noem Is No Stranger To Figuratively Shooting Herself In The Foot With Trump

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Kristi Noem's rise and fall has been a wild ride, and while some might blame the big boss for her fall from grace (President Donald Trump is the one who officially kicked Noem to the curb, after all), the former DHS secretary has largely been responsible for her own misfortune. While the Republican politician is as trigger happy as they come, she has, inadvertently, aimed a figurative gun at herself and her career on a few occasions, leaving Noem with a hastily made-up job title and no aspirations for the next election cycle.

When the Trump staffer attended what would be her last Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in March 2026, she was interrogated by Senator John Kennedy about the $220 million in taxpayer money she spent to fund an ad campaign that showcased Noem cosplaying as a cowgirl while condescendingly informing immigrants that self-deporting was in their best interests. Kennedy questioned how she deemed this inordinate amount of money in line with her promises that the DHS would do away with wasteful spending.

Noem was unable to wriggle herself out of this one, and when Kennedy asked whether the president had approved it, she eventually answered, "Mmhmm, yes," per CNN. But Trump didn't want to play ball, outright denying that he had ever approved the ad campaign. Out of all the controversial things Noem has ever done, throwing the president under the bus was the final straw. Kennedy told NBC News that Trump "was mad as a murder hornet" after the hearing. The divisive politician reiterated that he didn't approve the ad campaign, reasoning, "I spent less money than that to become president. I didn't know about it."