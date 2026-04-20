Ashton Kutcher Reportedly Isn't Happy About Wife Mila Kunis' Cozy Relationship With This Co-Star
Ashton Kutcher has been married to former "That '70s Show" co-star Mila Kunis since 2015. The two played love interests on the hit show, which ran from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, though they didn't start dating in real life until 2012. But despite some of the weird things about Kutcher and Kunis' relationship, they seem to be going strong all these years later, having celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July 2025. However, if certain rumors are to be believed, Kutcher may be a bit worried that history will repeat itself.
In March 2026, InTouch Weekly reported that the "Black Swan" star had formed a close friendship with fellow actor Josh O'Connor, whom Kunis appeared opposite in the 2025 film "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery." And apparently, Kutcher wasn't thrilled with this development. "[Kunis and O'Connor] have real chemistry, the kind you can't fake. You don't really see it in the movie but you totally see it whenever they're in the same room, and during the entire press tour," a source dished. They added that the whole thing was really irritating the former "Punk'd" host, but he was doing his best to keep a lid on it.
As the insider reasoned, "Ashton needs to be realistic. Of course you're going to make new friends and hit it off with new co-stars." Likewise, "He's [also] on his best behavior because he desperately wants to be the next James Bond, or at least a finalist." They pointed out that O'Connor is in a committed relationship with Irish actor Alison Oliver too, meaning that Kutcher realistically has very little to worry about. But even so, jealousy is rarely rational.
The irony of Ashton Kutcher's reported jealousy
Of course, Ashton Kutcher really has no right to be jealous over his longtime wife Mila Kunis' friendship with Josh O'Connor. The "Dude, Where's My Car?" star was accused of infidelity in the interim between his onscreen romance with Kunis on "That '70s Show" and their real life relationship. Kutcher was married to Demi Moore, with the pair separating in 2011 and divorcing in 2013. And, as the Oscar nominee tells it, a cheating incident on his part was partially to blame for the end of their union.
To make matters even worse, Demi Moore discovered her ex-husband was having an affair in the most tragic way possible. During a 2019 appearance on "Good Morning America" the "Striptease" star recalled learning of Kutcher's infidelity via a Google alert for an interview with his alleged mistress — an incident Moore also recounted in her memoir, "Inside Out," which was released the very same year. "I asked if it was true," she shared. "And he admitted it right away. And I think my response was, 'Are you f***ing kidding me?' That was it. And I think I felt like I could barely take a breath."
Funnily enough, one person who was apparently unbothered by this revelation, or any of the other stories about the "Beauty" star, was Kunis. "Nothing came out in this book that Mila did not already know," a source clarified to People at the time. "There was no shock, there was no surprise. Did Ashton love the book? No, of course not. Did it impact their marriage at all? No, of course not," they added.