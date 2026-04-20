Ashton Kutcher Reportedly Isn't Happy About Wife Mila Kunis' Cozy Relationship With This Co-Star

Ashton Kutcher has been married to former "That '70s Show" co-star Mila Kunis since 2015. The two played love interests on the hit show, which ran from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, though they didn't start dating in real life until 2012. But despite some of the weird things about Kutcher and Kunis' relationship, they seem to be going strong all these years later, having celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July 2025. However, if certain rumors are to be believed, Kutcher may be a bit worried that history will repeat itself.

In March 2026, InTouch Weekly reported that the "Black Swan" star had formed a close friendship with fellow actor Josh O'Connor, whom Kunis appeared opposite in the 2025 film "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery." And apparently, Kutcher wasn't thrilled with this development. "[Kunis and O'Connor] have real chemistry, the kind you can't fake. You don't really see it in the movie but you totally see it whenever they're in the same room, and during the entire press tour," a source dished. They added that the whole thing was really irritating the former "Punk'd" host, but he was doing his best to keep a lid on it.

As the insider reasoned, "Ashton needs to be realistic. Of course you're going to make new friends and hit it off with new co-stars." Likewise, "He's [also] on his best behavior because he desperately wants to be the next James Bond, or at least a finalist." They pointed out that O'Connor is in a committed relationship with Irish actor Alison Oliver too, meaning that Kutcher realistically has very little to worry about. But even so, jealousy is rarely rational.