5 Rumors About Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher We Can't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's many controversial moments over the years have given rise to several unsavory rumors. In 2023, the celebrity couple found themselves at the center of widespread backlash after the public learned that they had quietly written letters of support for their former "That '70s Show" co-star, Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September 2023 for raping two women in the early 2000s. In Kutcher's letter, he made the disgraced actor out to be a wonderful, and very professional, mentor and a guiding light in his life who helped him work out relationship issues.

Advertisement

"I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself," the "Jobs" star concluded, per Entertainment Weekly. Kunis similarly detailed all the things that made her former co-worker an amazing human being, much to people's disgust. Amidst the controversy, the celebrity couple filmed an apology video that somehow made things worse for them.

In it, a visibly uncomfortable Kutcher and Kunis stressed that their letters were meant to be for the judges' eyes only "and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way," (via Cosmopolitan). However, everyone had a pretty hard time believing them because the glowing letters for Masterson were still fresh in their minds. About a year later, the two actors likely thought it was all behind them. But Kutcher's past associations with an extremely controversial figure soon came back to haunt them.

Advertisement