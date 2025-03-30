5 Rumors About Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher We Can't Ignore
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's many controversial moments over the years have given rise to several unsavory rumors. In 2023, the celebrity couple found themselves at the center of widespread backlash after the public learned that they had quietly written letters of support for their former "That '70s Show" co-star, Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September 2023 for raping two women in the early 2000s. In Kutcher's letter, he made the disgraced actor out to be a wonderful, and very professional, mentor and a guiding light in his life who helped him work out relationship issues.
"I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself," the "Jobs" star concluded, per Entertainment Weekly. Kunis similarly detailed all the things that made her former co-worker an amazing human being, much to people's disgust. Amidst the controversy, the celebrity couple filmed an apology video that somehow made things worse for them.
In it, a visibly uncomfortable Kutcher and Kunis stressed that their letters were meant to be for the judges' eyes only "and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way," (via Cosmopolitan). However, everyone had a pretty hard time believing them because the glowing letters for Masterson were still fresh in their minds. About a year later, the two actors likely thought it was all behind them. But Kutcher's past associations with an extremely controversial figure soon came back to haunt them.
Kutcher's past friendship with Diddy raised questions about his character
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' controversial friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs landed them in hot water. During a 2019 appearance on "Hot Ones," the "Vengeance" star revealed that it started when the disgraced producer called Kutcher to urge him against pranking him for his hit show "Punk'd." The pair quickly bonded and they still got together to watch football sometimes. When host Sean Evans questioned if he had any great stories from Diddy's infamous parties, Kutcher could only provide an eyebrow-raising answer, "I've got a lot I can't tell."
Needless to say, the vague response didn't age well in the wake of the rapper's 2024 arrest for sex trafficking crimes. As people began to question Kutcher's character and his possible involvement in Diddy's parties, a source clarified to the Daily Mail that the "Two and A Half Men" star had stopped associating with the Grammy winner after he learned of Cassie Ventura's 2023 sexual assault lawsuit against him. The confidant also divulged, "'Mila will not let Ashton be in any sort of contact. He is expecting a subpoena as they have been good friends for 20 years."
Meanwhile, another insider informed the Daily Mail that Kutcher wished his friendship with Diddy had never happened, and he felt stabbed in the back by his former friend. They also noted that the former "Punk'd" host was tense about the investigation, explaining, "He feels Diddy would have no problem lying to authorities and tossing out some of his famous friend's names if it meant it could get him out of jail."
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reportedly want to leave Hollywood behind
While Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were dealing with the fallout from their associations with Sean "Diddy" Combs and Danny Masterson, an InTouch Weekly insider claimed that the celebrity couple had "had it with Hollywood." The source asserted, "The bottom line is they want to take the kids out of Hollywood and raise them somewhere more rural and away from all the superficiality and backbiting." The actors apparently even wanted to relocate to Europe so that their two children could experience a more down-to-earth life.
However, Kutcher and Kunis were iffy about moving continents because they had business ties to the U.S. As a result, they reckoned it would be wiser to move to Northern California, where the "New Year's Eve" star could mingle with fellow promising entrepreneurs while his kids got some semblance of a normal life. And it seemed like Kutcher and the "Family Guy" voice actor had finally made up their minds about the move in 2025.
In March, Realtor.com reported that the celebrity couple had essentially demolished their $17 million property in Carpinteria, California, and were making major renovations to the grounds. Kutcher and Kunis purchased the lavish 6-bedroom mansion, which even came with a day cottage, for $10.1 million back in 2017. So, there's a strong chance that they were planning to build their new home on the premises. It's also worth noting that the two A-listers have kept a consistently low profile after facing backlash for their involvement in the two scandals, so it seems more plausible that they want a quieter life.
Their marriage has been plagued by divorce rumors
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have sparked divorce rumors numerous times over the years. And, following Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest in September 2024, there was a lot of renewed chatter about the celebrity couple potentially parting ways. Kutcher and Kunis didn't help matters by taking their kids out separately in public. While a People insider quickly dispelled the gossip, it wasn't enough to convince people that their marriage wasn't on the rocks since Kutcher appeared stressed out during a walk with a friend in November. It didn't seem like time improved the former co-star' sad demeanor either.
After Kunis was spotted looking rather cheery while out at dinner with a male friend, a source acknowledged to Radar Online that it was rare to see the actor so happy these days. "She and Ashton always look like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders whenever they go somewhere together," they pointed out. As a result, it's unsurprising that their inner circle has reportedly been worried about their marriage for years.
While their controversies likely led to the rumors resurfacing, they notably existed long before. In 2019, a source informed Life & Style magazine that the actors were dealing with many marital issues that remained unresolved, and Kunis was left with no choice but to threaten divorce. The "Friends With Benefits" star had repeatedly pleaded with Kutcher to put more effort into their marriage and attend couples therapy. However, he wasn't on board with the idea. Although these rumors have been dispelled time and time again, their frequency still remains a glaring red flag in Kutcher and Kunis' relationship.
Is Ashton Kutcher secretly rude?
Sharon Osbourne has made it abundantly clear that she's not fond of Ashton Kutcher. During a 2018 appearance on "Larry King Now," the outspoken British TV personality shared that she forgot the actor's name when he appeared on "The Talk," and Kutcher would not let the honest mistake slide. As Osbourne recalled, "He comes on with an attitude, and he goes, 'What have you done in this industry?'" As we all know, the former talk show host has never been one to back down from a fight, and Osbourne sternly told him she wasn't someone to be messed with. Given all this, it's unsurprising that the music manager revealed to E! News that Kutcher was "the rudest celebrity [she] had ever met."
However, it's worth noting that Osbourne isn't the only A-lister who has found Kutcher a bit full of himself. In Kathy Griffin's 2016 memoir, "Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index," the comedian wrote about her unpleasant time co-hosting a charity event with Kutcher, who essentially refused to engage in conversation with Griffin behind the scenes and ignored her while she talked. "It was bizarre and rude and made me feel as if he thought I was beneath him, someone not worth talking to in the slightest," the comedian confessed.
The "Valentine's Day" star similarly refused to acknowledge her presence at a Mexican restaurant about three years later. Unfortunately, his rude behavior didn't end there because Kutcher subsequently interrupted a conversation Griffin was having with none other than Sean "Diddy" Combs at a party while, once again, snubbing her completely.
Both Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have faced plastic surgery rumors
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis haven't been able to escape plastic surgery speculation throughout their extensive careers in Hollywood. During a 2022 chat with Mya, plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan professed that the "Black Swan" star may have had a slight tip rhinoplasty done since her nose's tip appeared to have got more well-defined over time. Another plastic surgeon, Dr. Jennifer Walden, also posited that Kunis had a rhinoplasty and possibly even got some small breast implants too. However, she was quick to note that her breasts may have undergone natural changes after childbirth.
Although the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star hasn't directly addressed the plastic surgery rumors, Kunis told Harper's Bazaar in 2012 that she was open to a little nip and tuck. "I will not put a needle in my body unless I have a medical reason," the actor added. "But ask me in 10 years. Right now, I'm like, 'I'm going to embrace it,' but [...] I'm probably going to want to have something done. I have no doubt." In contrast, her hubby has remained entirely tight-lipped about his views on plastic surgery.
Speculation about the actor possibly going under the knife ran rife in 2021 after Kutcher starred in a Super Bowl commercial with his wife. In fact, a few commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't even focus on the ad because of how different the celebrity couple looked. Some blogs have attributed the supposed changes in the former Abercrombie model's face to chin implants and a possible rhinoplasty. Although such stories remain unconfirmed, one thing's for certain: Kutcher's dashing good looks have still inspired plastic surgery trends through the years.