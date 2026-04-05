The Tragic Way Demi Moore Discovered Ex-Husband Ashton Kutcher Was Having An Affair

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While Hollywood is certainly no stranger to alarming age-gap relationships, the romance between Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher still caught many off guard — including the celebrity couple themselves. After all, when they started dating in 2003, Kutcher was 25 years old, while Moore was 40 and just three years removed from Moore's wildly-expensive divorce from Bruce Willis. They ended up tying the knot in 2005, but the marriage didn't last. The two ultimately went their separate ways in 2011, with their divorce finalized two years later. Sadly, it was an affair on Kutcher's part that spelled the end for them.

And, according to the "Substance" star, she found out about it in one of the worst ways imaginable. During an interview with Diane Sawyer, on "Good Morning America," in 2019, to promote her memoir "Inside Out," Moore recalled that she learned of Kutcher's affair through, of all things, a Google alert related to a story about her then-husband's alleged mistress. From there, the Oscar nominee confronted Kutcher directly. "I asked if it was true," Moore recalled. "And he admitted it right away. And I think my response was, 'Are you f***ing kidding me?' That was it. And I think I felt like I could barely take a breath."

Network ABC reached out to the "Punk'd" host for comment at the time, but he declined. The Google notification Moore received was for a 2011 Us Weekly interview with a woman named Sara Leal, who dished on a rather scandalous encounter she'd had with Kutcher on the day of the celebrity couple's sixth wedding anniversary (yikes). As Leal tells it, the "Just Married" star maintained that he and Moore were separated. In her aforementioned memoir, the actor herself noted that she had no reason not to take Leal at her word.