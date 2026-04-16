Stephen Miller Gets Caught In The Crossfire Of Wife Katie's Latest Post & The Response Is Ruthless

One look at the quote tweets on Katie Miller's statement shows her getting ratioed to within an inch of her life. In less than 24 hours, Congressman Shri Thanedar earned a whopping 122,000 likes on his quote tweet, compared to her 3,000 likes. It read simply, "Meanwhile, this is your husband" alongside a photo of Stephen Miller. This was the response most people had to her tweet. "Ma'am, your husband looks like his life's work is capturing the Smurfs," one X user snarked alongside a different photo of Stephen.

"She married THIS" another commenter wrote next to an image of the White House deputy chief of staff for policy's head on a gargoyle's body (that's not even the worst insult, given Gavin Newsom has repeatedly compared Stephen Miller to Voldemort). As someone else joked, "Women always say, 'I wish I had the confidence of a mediocre white man...' But I want the confidence of Katie Miller hitting 'post' on that tweet." And it's true that Katie needed a ton of it, as well as plenty of delusion, to share this thought publicly.

Baselessly attacking a massive group of people for their looks online is a pretty easy way to have your own appearance ripped to shreds. While most of the negative commentary on the original tweet was aimed at Stephen, his wife's looks were ridiculed quite a bit, too. So, maybe next time, she'll think twice before tweeting something so off-base. Or, maybe the podcaster considers all press to be good press, and her husband can fend for himself.