The Charlie's Angels Cast Is Painfully Tuned Up & Fans Want Their Plastic Surgeon Fired
It's been 50 years since the OG "Charlie's Angels" first took the world by storm. In honor of the big anniversary, the trio at the series' center reunited at PaleyFest in April 2026. It was heartwarming to see the stars back together again. Yet, when photos of Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd posing together on the red carpet started making the rounds online, plenty of netizens seemed less interested in the iconic reunion and more concerned about discussing the stars' plastic surgery.
The 77-year-old Jackson, 80-year-old Smith, and 74-year-old Ladd took to the PaleyFest red carpet after folks watched them onscreen when they were in their 20s and 30s. So, surely no one expected the former angels to look like they did back when they played Sabrina Duncan, Kelly Garrett, and Kris Monroe. Yet, folks were still taken aback by the way the ladies looked. All over X, people were commenting on the stars' apparent not-so-flattering plastic surgery. One tweet, in particular, got plenty of attention, sharing a photo of the actors on the red carpet with the caption, "There is a plastic surgeon out there that needs to be fired!" And, it started a conversation about aging in Hollywood and whether nips and tucks are always the right call.
The stars' new looks had netizens shocked
On most red carpets these days, you're likely to see some tuned-up celebs who are in desperate need of a new plastic surgeon. Based on the reaction photos of Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd on the PaleyFest red carpet received, it's clear that many folks include them in that list. "My childhood is ruined after seeing this," one X user commented on one photo of the stars. "That plastic surgeon held a grudge," someone joked.
Other netizens considered these photos evidence that plastic surgery trends are out of control and that natural aging is preferable. "All the money in the world. All the surgery available. NONE OF IT CAN STOP AGING! Everybody falls victim to aging. There is no escaping it," someone commented. "If 'stop f****** with your faces and just age gracefully' was a picture," one wrote. Another joked, "We need to ban all plastic surgery until we figure out what the hell is going on."
Looking at photos of Smith from that event, most folks can agree that she doesn't look 80. Yet, looking younger than your age might not be worth it if your appearance garners this kind of reaction online. Of course, folks in comment sections are notoriously harsh. And, it's no surprise that this topic has people particularly sensitive. After all, we've watched drastic face transformations leave celebs unrecognizable a lot lately. And, it seems that it's making more and more people take an anti-plastic surgery stance.