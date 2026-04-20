The Charlie's Angels Cast Is Painfully Tuned Up & Fans Want Their Plastic Surgeon Fired

On most red carpets these days, you're likely to see some tuned-up celebs who are in desperate need of a new plastic surgeon. Based on the reaction photos of Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd on the PaleyFest red carpet received, it's clear that many folks include them in that list. "My childhood is ruined after seeing this," one X user commented on one photo of the stars. "That plastic surgeon held a grudge," someone joked.

Other netizens considered these photos evidence that plastic surgery trends are out of control and that natural aging is preferable. "All the money in the world. All the surgery available. NONE OF IT CAN STOP AGING! Everybody falls victim to aging. There is no escaping it," someone commented. "If 'stop f****** with your faces and just age gracefully' was a picture," one wrote. Another joked, "We need to ban all plastic surgery until we figure out what the hell is going on."

Looking at photos of Smith from that event, most folks can agree that she doesn't look 80. Yet, looking younger than your age might not be worth it if your appearance garners this kind of reaction online. Of course, folks in comment sections are notoriously harsh. And, it's no surprise that this topic has people particularly sensitive. After all, we've watched drastic face transformations leave celebs unrecognizable a lot lately. And, it seems that it's making more and more people take an anti-plastic surgery stance.