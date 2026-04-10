10 Tuned-Up Celebs Who Are In Desperate Need Of A New Plastic Surgeon

When you base an entire empire on looks, you inevitably end up with drastic face transformations that leave celebs unrecognizable. The equation is simple enough: Hollywood runs on the idea that beauty is everlasting, and that in turn compels its talent to keep finding new ways to maintain that illusion — from a little nearly-harmless Botox every now and again to complete reconstructions that leave celebs so physically altered that their careers are never the same after plastic surgery.

Tinseltown isn't alone in increasingly embracing the magic spell that is a visit to the good doctor's office. According to a 2024 global survey from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, over 20 million non-surgical operations were done in that year alone, which is a whopping 40% increase across the preceding four years. Unsurprisingly, Botox and fillers lead the list by a large margin, but other procedures are slowly creeping into the public awareness and gaining ground fast.

For the most part, it works. A subtle facelift here, some strategic filler there, a little Botox to take the edge off Father Time. But it all unravels when "just a little more" goes too far, and before and after photos start to reveal tragic plastic surgery transformations that, for better or for worse, the internet never forgets. Some of the celebrities on this list agree that the work got away from them. Others outright refuse to acknowledge it altogether, while one was victimized by a con artist.