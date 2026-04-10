10 Tuned-Up Celebs Who Are In Desperate Need Of A New Plastic Surgeon
When you base an entire empire on looks, you inevitably end up with drastic face transformations that leave celebs unrecognizable. The equation is simple enough: Hollywood runs on the idea that beauty is everlasting, and that in turn compels its talent to keep finding new ways to maintain that illusion — from a little nearly-harmless Botox every now and again to complete reconstructions that leave celebs so physically altered that their careers are never the same after plastic surgery.
Tinseltown isn't alone in increasingly embracing the magic spell that is a visit to the good doctor's office. According to a 2024 global survey from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, over 20 million non-surgical operations were done in that year alone, which is a whopping 40% increase across the preceding four years. Unsurprisingly, Botox and fillers lead the list by a large margin, but other procedures are slowly creeping into the public awareness and gaining ground fast.
For the most part, it works. A subtle facelift here, some strategic filler there, a little Botox to take the edge off Father Time. But it all unravels when "just a little more" goes too far, and before and after photos start to reveal tragic plastic surgery transformations that, for better or for worse, the internet never forgets. Some of the celebrities on this list agree that the work got away from them. Others outright refuse to acknowledge it altogether, while one was victimized by a con artist.
Simon Cowell acknowledged he went too far
Simon Cowell is known as television's most unsparing critic: a man who has spent most of his life questioning other people's choices and holding the rest of us to a standard that often felt unattainable. Imagine people's surprise, then, when he was caught making some puzzling choices of his own, including using Botox and fillers that, as Cowell told The Sun in 2022, left his face looking "like something out of a horror film." He's dialed back on the procedures since, and yet the effects linger, creating a jarring contrast for those of us who knew him from the early "American Idol" and "X Factor" days.
Priscilla Presley was the victim of a Hollywood scammer
Most entries on this list are stories about bad judgment or not knowing when to stop. Priscilla Presley's story blows the whole premise and flies straight into true crime territory. In the early 2000s, she received cosmetic injections from a man named Daniel Serrano, who had embedded himself in LA's celebrity circles, offering them what he described as a revolutionary anti-aging treatment. Serrano was actually injecting his clients with industrial-grade silicone, using syringes he filled at his kitchen table. He was convicted in 2006 on charges of conspiracy and smuggling, but not before victimizing many celebrities, including Presley. Victims suffered lumps, partial facial paralysis, and even holes in their skin.
Mickey Rourke admits that he chose the wrong plastic surgeon
Unlike many of his contemporaries who went for enhancements because everybody else was getting them, Mickey Rourke's brush with the cosmetic industry happened because he broke his nose and shattered a cheekbone boxing in the ring, as the Oscar nominee explained to the Daily Mail in February 2009. As a result, he had to endure five different nose operations because, by Rourke's own estimation, he "went to the wrong guy to put my face back together." In an interview with The Mirror the prior month, "The Wrestler" star's ex-wife Debra Feuer also revealed, "He wanted the part in one film so badly that he got cheek implants." So perhaps his work hasn't all fallen into the reconstructive category.
Donatella Versace doesn't believe in natural, and it shows
To say that Donatella Versace simply altered her look or enhanced her features via surgery would be an understatement. The heir to the Versace fashion empire has changed so completely that the original version of her face has become something of an archaeological artifact, only persisting thanks to archive photos. While Versace has never admitted to getting any work done, she's not a fan of the "natural" line of reasoning. "Natural? What is natural? What is that? I do not believe in totally natural for women. For me, natural has something to do with vegetables," she told Love magazine in 2010 (via Independent).
Lil' Kim has a complicated relationship with plastic surgery
Lil' Kim has undergone numerous stunning transformations across the years, and she's admitted to going under the knife as early as 2005. In an interview with Hot 97's Angie Martinez, she talked about how being in a physically abusive relationship left her with a broken nose, which required corrective surgery. She also acknowledged that her perfectionism has played a role in the modifications. "People think I did it because I had low self-esteem, but that wasn't the case. I think I did it because I was a little too vain at the time, trying to be perfect. I'm a perfectionist." She also said that she wasn't finished yet, and looking at photos from later years, that much is abundantly clear.
Courteney Cox went too far and now regrets it
Courteney Cox began her filler journey when a doctor suggested a small injection, then another, then another, until the cumulative effect became too jarring to ignore. As she explained on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast in 2023: "You don't realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself." Ah, the psychological trap of a gradual change nobody sees coming, least of all the person it's happening to. The good news is that Cox has all but made it back. In 2017, she announced she'd had all her fillers dissolved and effectively said no to looking "fake."
Robin McGraw's extensive plastic surgeries have left her unrecognizable
Robin McGraw has also undergone quite the noticeable transition, and though she's only ever admitted to getting an eyebrow transplant, a plastic surgeon expert tells us exactly where it went wrong for Dr. Phil's wife, detailing the extensive list of operations she's probably had done: a facelift, a neck lift, and facial fillers or fat grafting to give her face more volume. Looking at these side by side photos, you can see why people are convinced that she may have gone under the knife one time too many.
Sharon Osbourne wanted to punch her surgeon after looking in the mirror
Sharon Osbourne has never been the type to leave anything unsaid, and her plastic surgery journey is no exception to this rule. Sharon has had multiple facelifts, and hearing her talk about it, the experience wasn't exactly what the brochures promised. "I'm telling you, it was horrendous," she told The Sunday Times in 2022. When she looked at her reflection post-surgery, she said to the surgeon, "You've got to be [expletive] joking." Apparently, the work done on her eyes was especially bad. "I looked like a [expletive] Cyclops," she recalled. Even Ozzy Osbourne, her late husband, was reportedly alarmed enough to endorse a corrective follow-up.
Janice Dickinson is proud of all her numerous surgeries, except one
Janice Dickinson loves plastic surgery, and not only has she had lots of it, she would do it all again — with one exception. While everyone else on this list is dissolving fillers or wishing they could turn back the clock, Dickinson might just be looking to book her next appointment. On the first season of "Botched," the star admitted to fillers, a facelift, a tummy tuck, and a brow lift, and when asked on "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" in 2024 whether she regrets any of it, her answer was a flat, definitive "no." The one procedure she does regret is breast implants, and that's due to her cancer diagnosis in 2016.
Barry Manilow knows he looks different, but insists it's not what you think
Barry Manilow likes to insist that what you see is simply the result of a man aging well. When asked by the titular host of "The Jonathan Ross Show" in 2014 whether he's had any work done, he said, "Jonathan, look at me. ... Don't I look like my age?" It was a confident answer, but people watching the same footage have been speculating non-stop about a jawline that always stays firm and a forehead that has remained remarkably wrinkle-free. Manilow has confirmed the Botox, but for the rest of it, the singer provides steroid injections for chronic hip pain as an alternative explanation. "Your face blows up and looks odd," he told the Irish Independent in 2012. That's entirely possible, but whatever is going on with his face, Manilow might be better served by a surgeon honest enough to tell him what the rest of us can already see.