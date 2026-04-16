Zohran Mamdani & Rama Duwaji May Be Skipping Event That Melania Trump Is Desperate To Attend

The Met Gala was once an especially important occasion for Donald and Melania Trump. In 2004, Donald asked Melania to marry him at the star-studded event. So, the fact that the pair has since been banned from attending the Met Gala is likely painful for their relationship. And news that NYC's first lady is more than welcome at this year's big night is surely adding insult to injury for Melania.

Melania doesn't seem particularly eager to attend most events, yet she's a major fashion fan. So, if there was any special occasion she'd likely be eager to show up to, it's probably one of fashion's biggest nights of the year. Back in 2017, however, on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Vogue's global editorial director and former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour declared that Donald would never be invited back to the Met Gala. Yet, while one first lady's husband's public perception got him banned from the event, another one has had the opposite experience. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and wife Rama Duwaji got the coveted invitation to this year's Met Gala. And they've RSVP'd that they will not be attending. As someone who loves fashion almost as much as she loves RSVP-ing "no," it's safe to assume Melania is seething with jealousy over this.