Melania Trump's Ugly Hat Fails Will Haunt Her Forever

First ladies in the US have always managed to sway the styles of their husbands' presidencies in some way. Jackie Kennedy's knack for monochrome outfits, skirtsuits, and the pillbox hat had a chokehold on the American public in the mid 20th century. However, despite President Donald Trump's insistence that "We have our own Jackie O, it's called Melania, Melania T" on "Fox & Friends" in 2019 (via Politico), one aspect of Melania Trump's personal style that nobody can seem to get behind is her ugly hats. While her short black top hat might have been the main character of President Trump's second inauguration, it was a flashback to one of her most notable fashion fails. Melania's hats have sparked the internet to erupt with memes and conspiracy theories about her dull marriage, and have even prompted broader socioeconomic discussions about her fashion choices.

Not everyone knows the true story behind her "I don't really care, do you?" jacket, worn while visiting detention centers at the US-Mexico border, but it's just a drop in the bucket compared to her shady (no pun intended) taste. While the first lady typically preferred to keep her hair down during the first Trump presidency, the second term is seemingly defined by Melania's obvious attempts to both hide and save face. The former model eased into MAGA blonde ahead of the premiere of her self-titled documentary, but there are some horrendous hat highlights that no dye job can fix.