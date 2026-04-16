Savannah Guthrie's Disappearance During Today Show Had Fans Worried

Is Savannah Guthrie okay? The "Today" show host had fans worried on April 15, 2026, after she seemingly disappeared during the filming of the morning show. Guthrie, who temporarily left the "Today" show after the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in February, has seemed distracted in behind-the-scenes pictures since her return to hosting duties on April 6. But a little over a week later, Guthrie sparked rumors about her mental health and whereabouts after a video of her seemingly leaving the "Today" show halfway through went viral.

In a recording of the April 15 episode posted to X by a viewer, Guthrie said, "Oh, I am the luckiest girl, right here I've got Miss Anne Hathaway," gesturing to the "Mother Mary" star sitting next to her in the studio. Afterward, it cuts to commercial and by the time the interview with Hathaway starts, Hoda Kotb is conducting it instead. There was no mention of where Guthrie went, confusing fans.

Where did Savannah Guthrie go? During this morning's episode of the Today Show, she introduced Anne Hathaway before the show cut to commercial. When it returned, Hoda Kotb had taken her place. Clip taken from: My TV of 15MAR 2026 Today Show pic.twitter.com/EIoPr5NBVI — Shana Lee (@ShaLee24005741) April 15, 2026

"I'm sure it's just hard for her and she needs to take [a] break when her emotions bubble up. Terrible what happened to her momma," one person commented. Someone else wondered, "maybe [thinking emoji] she [got] news on her missing mother." Others didn't understand why she returned to work at all after what she'd been through.