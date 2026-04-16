Savannah Guthrie's Disappearance During Today Show Had Fans Worried
Is Savannah Guthrie okay? The "Today" show host had fans worried on April 15, 2026, after she seemingly disappeared during the filming of the morning show. Guthrie, who temporarily left the "Today" show after the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in February, has seemed distracted in behind-the-scenes pictures since her return to hosting duties on April 6. But a little over a week later, Guthrie sparked rumors about her mental health and whereabouts after a video of her seemingly leaving the "Today" show halfway through went viral.
In a recording of the April 15 episode posted to X by a viewer, Guthrie said, "Oh, I am the luckiest girl, right here I've got Miss Anne Hathaway," gesturing to the "Mother Mary" star sitting next to her in the studio. Afterward, it cuts to commercial and by the time the interview with Hathaway starts, Hoda Kotb is conducting it instead. There was no mention of where Guthrie went, confusing fans.
Where did Savannah Guthrie go? During this morning's episode of the Today Show, she introduced Anne Hathaway before the show cut to commercial. When it returned, Hoda Kotb had taken her place. Clip taken from: My TV of 15MAR 2026 Today Show pic.twitter.com/EIoPr5NBVI
— Shana Lee (@ShaLee24005741) April 15, 2026
"I'm sure it's just hard for her and she needs to take [a] break when her emotions bubble up. Terrible what happened to her momma," one person commented. Someone else wondered, "maybe [thinking emoji] she [got] news on her missing mother." Others didn't understand why she returned to work at all after what she'd been through.
Guthrie didn't stay away for the whole Today episode
Savannah Guthrie didn't completely leave the "Today" show on April 15, joining Hoda Kotb for a new segment later in the episode, according to an update posted to the X thread. A photo of the X user's TV showed Guthrie in the same black dress as before, chatting with Kotb. The "Today" show hasn't addressed the reason for her short disappearance yet, although Kotb and their co-host Jenna Bush Hager have praised Guthrie's return.
Correction: 15MAR2026
Also, Savannah reappeared during the food segment. pic.twitter.com/H1oXkbWq8H
— Shana Lee (@ShaLee24005741) April 16, 2026
"Well, she's amazing," Bush Hager told Entertainment Tonight on April 15. "I mean, we're watching somebody put their heart out there in the midst of heartbreak." Kotb chimed in, "The strength it takes to do what she's doing ... she's going through a difficult time and she's showing up."
One reason Guthrie may have temporarily left could be because she got an update on her mom, Nancy Guthrie's, kidnapping case. On April 11, an insider at "Today" told Daily Mail that if there was any news about her mom, Guthrie would be notified right away as part of the rules of her return. "We would pull her immediately, mid-segment if we had to," the source revealed. "She would understand that there was news about her mom and we'd take into an office and tell her ... She knows if one of the producers tells her she's 'needed off set' that there's a development." If that's the case, only time will tell.