The Shady Plot To Embarrass Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos At The Met Gala, Exposed

As one of the absolute wealthiest men in the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has always been the target of protesters and activists who feel his billions of dollars are an example of wealth hoarding and the dangers of unchecked capitalism. So when it was announced that Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, would be taking charge of this year's Met Gala on May 4, it drew the ire of those same activists. The annual Met Gala in New York City is a celebration of fashion and design, and often features some of the most outrageous outfits celebrities will ever wear. However, it often gets targeted by protesters for being an extravagant tribute to materialism and financial excess.

This year, the unofficial king of queen of capitalism will co-sponsor and co-chair the event. In response, people have been putting up posters across the city attacking the Met Gala, as well as Bezos and Sánchez, in the days leading up to the lavish bacchanalia, in an effort to embarrass the billionaire couple. One group, in particular, who call themselves Everyone Hates Elon, have been leading the charge.

"We have had many volunteers get involved," a protester who went by the name "Jane" told the Daily Mail. "Already people have been ordering stickers to spread across New York and even hacking subway ads. The movement is building because people are angry." The group has erected bright red posters across the city calling for a boycott of the event, and other signs that read, "The Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by worker exploitation." According to the protester interviewed, they also have some sneaky plans to cause some embarrassment at the event itself, too.