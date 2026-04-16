The Shady Plot To Embarrass Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos At The Met Gala, Exposed
As one of the absolute wealthiest men in the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has always been the target of protesters and activists who feel his billions of dollars are an example of wealth hoarding and the dangers of unchecked capitalism. So when it was announced that Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, would be taking charge of this year's Met Gala on May 4, it drew the ire of those same activists. The annual Met Gala in New York City is a celebration of fashion and design, and often features some of the most outrageous outfits celebrities will ever wear. However, it often gets targeted by protesters for being an extravagant tribute to materialism and financial excess.
This year, the unofficial king of queen of capitalism will co-sponsor and co-chair the event. In response, people have been putting up posters across the city attacking the Met Gala, as well as Bezos and Sánchez, in the days leading up to the lavish bacchanalia, in an effort to embarrass the billionaire couple. One group, in particular, who call themselves Everyone Hates Elon, have been leading the charge.
"We have had many volunteers get involved," a protester who went by the name "Jane" told the Daily Mail. "Already people have been ordering stickers to spread across New York and even hacking subway ads. The movement is building because people are angry." The group has erected bright red posters across the city calling for a boycott of the event, and other signs that read, "The Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by worker exploitation." According to the protester interviewed, they also have some sneaky plans to cause some embarrassment at the event itself, too.
Lauren Sánchez has been working hard to spin her involvement in the press
While the Everybody Hates Elon activist group refused to elaborate on what plans they have in store for the 2026 Met Gala, their message of outrage and indignation is being heard by many, and Lauren Sánchez has gone on the defensive. The former newscaster, who now lives a wildly lavish life since tying the knot with Jeff Bezos in June 2025, has a history of bragging about her enormous wealth in the cringiest ways, but she has been trying to frame her involvement with the Met Gala in a positive light, declaring her love for fashion and the arts.
"It has been such a fun and meaningful experience, and when Anna [Wintour] called me and said, 'Do you want to co-chair and also be the sponsors of the Met?' I was so honored," Sánchez said during an appearance on "Today" in March 2026. "And then she told me the theme: fashion is art... These designers are true artists." Meanwhile, Wintour herself has propped up Sánchez's involvement, telling CNN, "We are very grateful for her incredible generosity. She's a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we're thrilled she's part of the night."
No amount of self-promotion will pacify protesters who feel the Met Gala is glamorizing a morally bankrupt billionaire. A protester who spoke with the Daily Mail compared the tone-deaf extravagance of the Met Gala to the lavish parties held in The Capitol in the dystopian world of "The Hunger Games" franchise, adding, "As people are murdered in an unnecessary war in Iran or being kidnapped by ICE, an oligarch who makes all of this possible is hosting a party to launder his image."