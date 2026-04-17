Donald Trump Throws DoorDash Grandma Under The Bus With Scathing Remarks On Obvious Stunt
It was meant to be a heartwarming special delivery, ahead of Tax Day 2026, but President Donald Trump's penchant for drama steered his viral DoorDash Grandma stunt right off the road. The online delivery service promoted Trump's "no tax on tips" initiative by having driver Sharon Simmons bring two bags of McDonald's meals to the Oval Office. The divisive politician then gave Simmons a generous $100 tip in front of the gathered press, before almost immediately veering the conversation over to unrelated topics such as the ego-driven religious Trump meme that had even MAGA loyalists at their breaking point. Things went south pretty quickly from there.
It was soon revealed that Simmons was no stranger to GOP events; she had publicly supported the tax break because her delivery tips supposedly helped pay for her husband's medical bills. The phoniness of the whole ordeal also sent eyeballs rolling. Plus, pundits wondered why the president wasn't fixing the healthcare system that was forcing an Arkansas grandmother to spend her golden years schlepping burgers just to stay afloat in the first place. Trump addressed — or, rather, distanced himself from — the whole debacle days later when he appeared at a "No Tax on Tips" roundtable in Las Vegas on April 16.
Trump: I met a wonderful woman—a grandmother driving doordash to help support her husband's cancer treatment. He's got serious cancer. She delivered McDonald's to the Oval Office. To be honest, it was a little tacky. pic.twitter.com/5Kagin9uex
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2026
"Earlier this week at the White House, I met a wonderful woman named Sharon Simmons; a grandmother driving DoorDash to help support her husband's cancer treatment," he began (via YouTube). "Sharon delivered McDonald's to the Oval Office. [...] To be honest, it was a little tacky. You know, they come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald's [...] [And] they're a little embarrassing." Embarrassing for whom? Several netizens pointed out that, above all else, the controversial leader's remarks were a slap in the face to a woman who's clearly going through a tough time.
Critics pointed out the DoorDash stunt isn't the only tacky thing about the president
President Donald Trump allowed that the cringeworthy DoorDash Grandma event was worth it for the attention it brought to his tax-free tips program. "Okay, we do these things in politics," he acknowledged (via YouTube), bragging that in terms of online clicks, the footage of his McDonald's delivery was second only to the clip of his appearance riding a garbage truck during his 2024 campaign. Netizens were outraged, but not surprised, at the divisive politician's remarks. One commenter on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "The Buffoon who pretended to be humbled by a working grandmother delivering food, is now throwing the same grandmother under the bus."
Many pointed out the word Trump used to describe the promotion, too. "If there's anything Trump's an authority on, it's tacky," declared one such netizen, adding a photo of Trump's gaudy Oval Office makeover as proof. Another user described the president's gilded ornamentation as "gold Liberace bordello collection by Hobby Lobby" and compared his exterior signage to the trite "Live, Laugh, Love" plaques seen in home décor sections. Other online commentators fumed over the fact that Sharon Simmons was even in this position to begin with. "It should be more embarrassing that we need [people] to drive DoorDash just to pay for cancer treatments," went a representative tweet.
Simmons no doubt appreciated Trump's tip along with his tax break, but apparently neither was enough to ease her financial burden. Simmons' stepson set up a GoFundMe soon after her White House visit. At least one commenter wondered aloud why the controversial leader couldn't just pay off the entire debt as a goodwill gesture. Maybe he would have if DoorDash had included an extra order of fries?