Donald Trump Throws DoorDash Grandma Under The Bus With Scathing Remarks On Obvious Stunt

It was meant to be a heartwarming special delivery, ahead of Tax Day 2026, but President Donald Trump's penchant for drama steered his viral DoorDash Grandma stunt right off the road. The online delivery service promoted Trump's "no tax on tips" initiative by having driver Sharon Simmons bring two bags of McDonald's meals to the Oval Office. The divisive politician then gave Simmons a generous $100 tip in front of the gathered press, before almost immediately veering the conversation over to unrelated topics such as the ego-driven religious Trump meme that had even MAGA loyalists at their breaking point. Things went south pretty quickly from there.

It was soon revealed that Simmons was no stranger to GOP events; she had publicly supported the tax break because her delivery tips supposedly helped pay for her husband's medical bills. The phoniness of the whole ordeal also sent eyeballs rolling. Plus, pundits wondered why the president wasn't fixing the healthcare system that was forcing an Arkansas grandmother to spend her golden years schlepping burgers just to stay afloat in the first place. Trump addressed — or, rather, distanced himself from — the whole debacle days later when he appeared at a "No Tax on Tips" roundtable in Las Vegas on April 16.

Trump: I met a wonderful woman—a grandmother driving doordash to help support her husband's cancer treatment. He's got serious cancer. She delivered McDonald's to the Oval Office. To be honest, it was a little tacky. pic.twitter.com/5Kagin9uex — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2026

"Earlier this week at the White House, I met a wonderful woman named Sharon Simmons; a grandmother driving DoorDash to help support her husband's cancer treatment," he began (via YouTube). "Sharon delivered McDonald's to the Oval Office. [...] To be honest, it was a little tacky. You know, they come up with these crazy ideas like McDonald's [...] [And] they're a little embarrassing." Embarrassing for whom? Several netizens pointed out that, above all else, the controversial leader's remarks were a slap in the face to a woman who's clearly going through a tough time.