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Fame has an amusing way of changing a celebrity's story in ways they may not have imagined in childhood. Many major public figures adored by millions of people today weren't exactly popular while growing up. The glitzy lives they live now — dominated by blinding lights, red carpets, devoted fanbases, and Hollywood glam — are far removed from the tormented, bullied youth years they survived in school.

Funnily enough, many a time these celebrities were targeted by their school peers because of the very things that made them famous. Take, for instance, Ed Sheeran and his distinct ginger hair or Lady Gaga's unending appetite for creativity. But quirky misfits finding their footing — and eventually success — is perhaps one of Hollywood's most enduring and endearing storylines; fittingly enough, many of the entertainment industry's denizens are case studies in this very arc.

To be reminded of these celebrities' past chapters is also a way to see through the veneer of stardom that appears to separate them from their fans, many of whom may have gone through similar experiences of bullying in their regular lives. It's a way to find human connection and also some assurance that our challenging youthful years don't have to define what we eventually make of ourselves. Here's a list of some major celebs who were bullied in school and how they went about it.