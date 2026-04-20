The Tragedy Of Cher's Childhood Was Just So Sad

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Cher might be one of the most well-known names in Hollywood, but when she was a kid, being a world-famous singer and actor was just a faraway dream. Tragic details about Cher's life are well documented, but it was only when she released her memoir, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One," that fans got to have a detailed peek at her sad childhood. The Oscar winner grew up in an unstable home. Her mother, Georgia Holt, was trying to carve out a career in the entertainment industry, while her father, Johnnie Sarkisian, was a drug addict chasing his next high. When Holt became pregnant with Cher, she initially opted for an abortion, but changed her mind at the last minute. "Thank God she got off that table, though, or I wouldn't be here to write these pages," the pop star asserted.

As the living legend told USA Today in 2013, "I heard the abortion story when I was a teenager." Aside from almost not being born, Cher also didn't know her real name for over 30 years, and she only found out what it was when the "Believe" hitmaker legally tried to change it to Cher. She had always thought her full name was Cherilyn, but the singer's birth certificate stated that her name was Cheryl. After confronting her mother about this discrepancy, Holt explained that she tried to communicate to the nurse that she wanted to name her daughter Cherilyn, but somehow that didn't come across. In her memoir, Cher said her mother advised her not to make such a fuss about the whole thing, imploring, "I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain. Give me a break." But growing up without knowing her legal name was hardly the most tragic thing about Cher's childhood.