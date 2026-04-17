Trump's Claim He's 'Not A Senior' Revives Speculation About His Cognitive Health

Donald Trump may be cruising into his 80s, but he is apparently not a senior citizen. While most people may disagree, considering the fact that 65 is widely considered to be the age people officially become seniors, Trump likely surprised no one when he declared that at 79, he is, in fact, not a senior. Unfortunately, just as his incessant health ramblings pour gasoline on the cognitive decline rumors, his youthful assertion isn't making critics any less concerned about his age.

Trump: I'm not a senior. I cater to the seniors, but I don't happen to be a senior myself pic.twitter.com/LqV6JPqYOD — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2026

Lately, Donald Trump has been particularly interested in keeping any and all conversations focused on his "no tax on tips" policy and far away from any of the myriad of criticisms he's been getting. In alignment with this goal, Trump spoke at a roundtable discussion focused on "no tax on tips" while visiting Las Vegas on April 16. During the discussion, he said, "seniors are loving me, and I love them," per X. Yet, he added an important and strange caveat. "Of course, I'm not a senior ... " he said, noting, "I cater to the seniors, but I don't happen to be a senior, myself — thank you very much." With a slight smirk and some laughter from the crowd, it was clear that the controversial president was making a joke about his age, rather than genuinely expressing confusion about the age group he's in. Still, that didn't stop people from finding this moment totally odd.