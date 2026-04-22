Meghan Trainor's 'Ozempic Neck' Is Glaringly Obvious In These Photos

Meghan Trainor has gone through one of the most jarring face transformations in recent memory, and it's mostly thanks to GLP-1 medication. After months of speculation due to her unbelievable weight loss, Trainor addressed the rumors directly by posting an Instagram message on March 31, 2025, following her appearance at the Billboard Women in Music. She confirmed GLP-1 usage following the birth of her second son, saying that she got the help of a "dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising" and of course, "used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy."

A few days later, on April 9, 2025, Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara once again discussed going on a Mounjaro regimen together after hearing about it from friends. The chatter hasn't quieted down, and when Trainor performed her iconic "All About That Bass" song about body image in May and changed the lyrics from "I ain't no size two" for "I got new boobs," the backlash was immediate.

Now, regardless of how Trainor personally feels about plastic surgery and other cosmetic interventions, the photos from different public appearances have a way of revealing exactly what it looks like to lose 60 pounds in a year. One of the things you'll notice about Trainor's new look in these photos is the so-called "Ozempic neck," the drawn appearance the neck takes on when it has had no time to naturally adjust to the rapid fat loss happening from within.