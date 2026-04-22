Meghan Trainor's 'Ozempic Neck' Is Glaringly Obvious In These Photos
Meghan Trainor has gone through one of the most jarring face transformations in recent memory, and it's mostly thanks to GLP-1 medication. After months of speculation due to her unbelievable weight loss, Trainor addressed the rumors directly by posting an Instagram message on March 31, 2025, following her appearance at the Billboard Women in Music. She confirmed GLP-1 usage following the birth of her second son, saying that she got the help of a "dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising" and of course, "used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy."
A few days later, on April 9, 2025, Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara once again discussed going on a Mounjaro regimen together after hearing about it from friends. The chatter hasn't quieted down, and when Trainor performed her iconic "All About That Bass" song about body image in May and changed the lyrics from "I ain't no size two" for "I got new boobs," the backlash was immediate.
Now, regardless of how Trainor personally feels about plastic surgery and other cosmetic interventions, the photos from different public appearances have a way of revealing exactly what it looks like to lose 60 pounds in a year. One of the things you'll notice about Trainor's new look in these photos is the so-called "Ozempic neck," the drawn appearance the neck takes on when it has had no time to naturally adjust to the rapid fat loss happening from within.
Meghan Trainor blew everyone away with her body transformation
This photo from the premiere of "The Paper" in Los Angeles made everyone do a double take, with some claiming that Meghan Trainor looked nigh unrecognizable. After months of speculative dissection, the progression of Trainor's Ozempic face was undeniable.
But perhaps more jarring than the slim physique was the lean neck, notably thinner than her face, that serves as a cautionary tale to everyone trying to get on GLP-1 medications. In hindsight, perhaps a low-cut black top was not the best choice for this lighting and this venue.
Meghan Trainor looks great, but she definitely doesn't look like Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor was once again caught on cameras in Los Angeles on November 12, 2025. Many months after her confirming Mounjaro, you'd think that people would be more used to her new look, but this snapshot proves that Ozempic neck won't go away on its own or get less obvious just because the headlines have moved on.
The gray romper is once again exposing her collarbone and upper chest, where the effects of the drug can clearly be seen.
The Ozempic neck effect is even more jarring in close-up pics
If you need a crash-course on what Ozempic and other drugs in the same category do to a face, look no further than Meghan Trainor's close-up photo from the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala in November 2025. The strapless neckline leaves her hollowed-out neck nowhere to hide, and that loosened skin you see around her neck is exactly what rapid weight loss does to the body.
GLP-1 medications can lead to weight loss that comes faster than skin can naturally adapt, leaving behind a deflated exterior that no choker, diamond or otherwise, can fully disguise.
Trainor is nursing her Ozempic neck, but the evidence is still there
By February, 2026, Meghan Trainor was deep into the promotional cycle for her album "Toy with Me" and this LA street shot on February 24 captures her looking much more comfortable in her new skin. The Ozempic effects have mostly settled, and Trainor is confident enough to pull her hair back in a tight bun and let the camera catch everything.
Still, we can't help but notice that her neck is thinned out, and the bones beneath are prone to snapping into view whenever she moves her head. A year from that Instagram post and the Ozempic neck is still there.
Trainor's on-stage appearance has shifted with her weight
On stage at the Global Champions Arabians Tour finale at Wynn Las Vegas on September 28, 2025, Meghan Trainor showed up in a rhinestone-drenched bodysuit, fully committing to the showgirl spectacle. It was a great performance, and she looked absolutely gorgeous on-stage, yet the plunging neckline is still capable of distracting you in the middle of a particularly high note.
Even when you dazzle your audience with your mastery and stage presence, the Ozempic neck is there to haunt you in the aftermath, putting collarbone, sternum, and neck front and center for the whole world to see.
The appearance that started it all and ignited the Ozempic chatter
Meghan Trainor's appearance at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 29 was significant because this is one of the photos that started everything. As mentioned earlier, it was after this event that Trainor took to Instagram to address the cruel criticism and confirm her GLP-1 use. And we can see why.
While her neck still hasn't undergone much of a drastic transformation — at least from certain angles like this one — the singer looks completely changed. The lean, wiry look is creating that uncanny effect of the head looking like it's been Photoshopped to a different body.
The GLP-1 signs were beginning to manifest even in late 2024
This photo from iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball at Madison Square on December 13, 2024, is worth pausing on. This was happening three months before Trainor's admission, but just in time after her second pregnancy. The Mounjaro was clearly doing its work.
Trainor's body is slimmer in this appearance, and her neck has lost a considerable amount of fat. It still has a long way to go into mid to late 2025, but it's interesting to see the progression and clock when the "All About That Bass" era quietly ended.
Trainor might be methodically addressing the Ozempic neck
In November 2025, Meghan Trainor was captured in an oversized black leather trench. The outfit is doing some heavy lifting here, as it swallows her slim frame and allows only her neck and face to peek out, but there's no containing her lean neck no matter what Trainor does.
For mild cases of Ozempic neck, dermatologists usually recommend retinoids applied topically, but strength training and dermal fillers also help restore some volume. Judging by these late 2025 photos, Trainor may be committing to some of them to mitigate the effects.
Even a strategic neckpiece failed to hide Trainor's Ozempic neck
For this performance at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango on May 10, 2025, Meghan Trainor's neck was strategically hidden under a large neckpiece. But if you look closely at photos, her elongated skin is still peeking out.
Trainor has had to weather a lot of criticism and finger-pointing for her Ozempic transformation. Most have been cruel and unnecessary, as happens to be the case with online criticism. But when it comes to the Ozempic neck, these photos may serve as a reminder, and not judgment, that the human body tends to keep the score.