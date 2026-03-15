Photos Of Meghan Trainor's 'Ozempic Face' Progression Are Wild To See
Meghan Trainor is one of many celebrities who have joined the Ozempic face ranks. The colloquial term refers to the gaunt facial comportment of anyone who has taken a GLP-1 for weight loss reasons, resulting in a thinner face with pronounced signs of aging. There are many examples of extreme cases of Ozempic face in Hollywood, and several side-by-side photos reveal the shocking realities of it on stars. Ozempic face occurs because weight loss on a GLP-1 happens so rapidly that the skin doesn't have time to settle into the loss of subcutaneous fat. As a result, a person's face looks more hollow and aged, while the eyes look more sunken.
Trainor is one such example; however, it's worth noting that the singer didn't admit to taking Mounjaro, a GLP-1 similar to Ozempic, until long after she started. It all began with the birth of her children. Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed the first of their three children, Riley, in 2021, and both partners worked out after his birth. Then, when Trainor and Sabara welcomed their second child, Barry, in 2023, they discreetly began taking Mounjaro in addition to working out. Since taking Mounjaro, Trainor looks notably different, and she's transformed from the songster of "All About That Base" to a celeb with serious Ozempic face. It's created some discrepancies with her brand and image, so Trainor has faced pushback for this transformation.
Meghan Trainor had built a musical brand on body positivity
While there's a lot that people don't know about Meghan Trainor, one thing is for sure. She broke onto the scene with her 2014 hit, "All About That Bass." Her song was all about embracing curves and pushing back against beauty standards that privileged thinness. As Forbes noted in 2017, shortly after the song came out, Trainor placed herself on a specific side of the body-positivity movement. So the fact that "All About That Base" is still a key component of Trainor's brand makes her ongoing Ozempic face that much trickier.
Meghan starts a family and that triggers her health journey
Having children motivated Meghan Trainor to make changes around health and physical activity. After she and Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child, Trainor told ET Canada that she lost 60 pounds (per People). "So I worked [out] every day and challenged myself," Trainor explained at the time. When her second child, Barry, was born in July 2023, Trainor addressed postpartum changes. "Body image is always there, but I'm learning to rewire my brain," she told People in April 2023. It was after her second birth that Trainor would start taking Mounjaro, though she didn't speak up about it right away.
Meghan was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy
While weight loss was an incentive for Meghan Trainor to begin taking Mounjaro, she also discovered that she had gestational diabetes during her first pregnancy. Since GLP-1s are primarily a medication for type 2 diabetes, her use of Mounjaro made sense. Trainor addressed this while speaking with KIIS FM in November 2025. "Everyone's just being like, like, 'Why are you thin now?' Like, 'You were 'All About That Bass' girl.' I was like, 'I was 19 when I came out with that song,'" Trainor said, addressing criticism.
Meghan discovers that she loves lifting weights
Meghan Trainor discussed other parts of her weight loss journey that went beyond Mounjaro. A huge moment for her was discovering how much she enjoyed weight lifting, as Trainor openly admitted that running wasn't it. "I try to go three times a week of lifting weights," she said on Today (via People). "I didn't know lifting weights would change my life so much. I was, like, dying, trying to run on the treadmill, and it made me swollen." This was an important moment for Trainor, both for her personal health and also because she was training for The Timeless Tour that was in 2024.
Meghan talks about squats and protein but still doesn't admit to taking Mounjaro
As Meghan Trainor continued to transform, she was open about diet and exercise strategies, but still didn't admit to taking a GLP-1. She did, however, speak to Women's Health about other things she had been doing. For one, squats became a crucial part of her workout routine. "I'm trying to grow my butt back because I lost so much weight that my booty is looking different," Trainor said. "I was like, 'Wait. I'm the 'Bass' girl with a big butt!'" Trainor also added that she was trying to eat 100 grams of protein every day to give her body what it needed.
Meghan also addressed the mental health component of her health shift
There were mental health perks, too, when it came to Meghan Trainor's journey towards health that she was excited to talk about. Trainor, who struggled with panic attacks in her early 20s, shared that movement has helped her overall wellbeing. "It really helps my mental health when I'm working out and exercising and taking care of me," she told People in March 2025. While this is a positive thing to share, it was becoming clearer to people that Trainor's physical appearance was changing rapidly, and the early signs of Ozempic face were starting to show.
Meghan talked about a boob job as a part of her new look
Meghan Trainor has opened up about how she really feels about plastic surgery, and clearly, she's for it because she openly admitted to getting a boob job. On March 7, 2025, only weeks before she'd admit to taking Mounjaro, Trainor shared on Instagram stories that she had work done. "I've got big news to share. Yup, I got my boobs done," Trainor shared in the video. "As you know, I'm in a super busy chapter of my life. I've been touring, working, and mommying really hard! So recently, I decided to do something just for me." Obviously, the loss of fat from Mounjaro didn't just impact her face. It also shrunk other parts of her body, leading to the augmentation.
Meghan finally admitted to taking Mounjaro on Instagram
After months of evident change, Meghan Trainor finally admitted to fans that she had been taking Mounjaro. This came after so many people noticed the difference in her look. On March 31, 2025, Trainor talked about GLP-1s on Instagram. "No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago," she began, later adding, "and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy." She said she was glad she did it because she was feeling great.
Meghan and her husband open up about taking Mounjaro together
Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara, who met up all because of Chloë Grace Moretz, have so much in common. Trainor and Sabara have talked about their unusual bathroom habits together, so it's no surprise that they'd share other things, too. On their April 10, 2025 episode on their podcast "Workin' On It," Trainor and Sabara said they took GLP-1s together. "We did 75 Hard after [our son] Riley was born, and man, did we crush," Sabara said. "And then, we heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic," Trainor added.
Meghan got too much Botox, a common reaction to Ozempic face
As Meghan Trainor's Ozempic face became more evident, with signs of hollowing cheeks and a general gauntness, the singer admitted to overusing Botox. "I got too much Botox, and I need help," she shared on her podcast, "Workin' On It." She admitted that she had tried Botox before but did a little too much on a later visit, saying that the recent appointment went too far. It's not uncommon for people to use Botox and filler to combat Ozempic face in an effort to plump up loose skin.
Fans have struggled with the apparent incongruity of her message
When Meghan Trainor opened up about her use of a GLP-1, fans struggled with what appeared to be an inconsistency in her message. Early in Trainor's career, she pushed back against thinness as the ideal beauty standard. After taking Mounjaro, Trainor joined that camp, and fans were upset. On the Reddit page r/Fauxmoi, someone wrote, "I think the criticism is based off the fact that she profited off of being a body positive celebrity to begin with, and for her to turn around and rationalize it through a 'health' perspective is kind of tone deaf." People felt divided by Trainor's transformation.
Meghan has been confused by the negativity from fans
Meghan Trainor admitted that she felt confused by the criticism about her weight loss. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2025, Trainor spoke about the ire from fans after she began her career with such an emphasis on body positivity. "I was like, 'Wait a second, I'm taking care of myself. You don't like it? Okay. So what am I supposed to do?'" Trainor asked. "I have to find a way to not be affected by that." She shared that she felt better than ever and that the criticism was discouraging.
Meghan's Ozempic face is worrying
While Meghan Trainor admits to feeling better than ever, there are swaths of fans who feel that the "Get In Girl" singer is struggling with Ozempic face and might have taken things too far with her GLP-1 use. When Trainor appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in November 2025, people commented on the footage. "Did NOT recognize her at all," one person commented on TikTok. "All about that Ozempic!" another wrote. "Wait, are you sure [that's] Meghan?" a third asked. The striking difference over Trainor's weight loss journey made her unrecognizable.