Photos Of Meghan Trainor's 'Ozempic Face' Progression Are Wild To See

Meghan Trainor is one of many celebrities who have joined the Ozempic face ranks. The colloquial term refers to the gaunt facial comportment of anyone who has taken a GLP-1 for weight loss reasons, resulting in a thinner face with pronounced signs of aging. There are many examples of extreme cases of Ozempic face in Hollywood, and several side-by-side photos reveal the shocking realities of it on stars. Ozempic face occurs because weight loss on a GLP-1 happens so rapidly that the skin doesn't have time to settle into the loss of subcutaneous fat. As a result, a person's face looks more hollow and aged, while the eyes look more sunken.

Trainor is one such example; however, it's worth noting that the singer didn't admit to taking Mounjaro, a GLP-1 similar to Ozempic, until long after she started. It all began with the birth of her children. Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed the first of their three children, Riley, in 2021, and both partners worked out after his birth. Then, when Trainor and Sabara welcomed their second child, Barry, in 2023, they discreetly began taking Mounjaro in addition to working out. Since taking Mounjaro, Trainor looks notably different, and she's transformed from the songster of "All About That Base" to a celeb with serious Ozempic face. It's created some discrepancies with her brand and image, so Trainor has faced pushback for this transformation.