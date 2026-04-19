Meghan Markle's Pricey Australian Girls' Retreat Was Missing One Key Attendee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reputations have been tarnished by scandal virtually from the moment they met. (We hear Piers Morgan is still fuming over supposedly losing out on his chance with Meghan.) If their recent Australia trip is any indication, they show no sign of redeeming themselves anytime soon. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent a few days Down Under on a goodwill/charity tour, and came away just as poorly off as before, if not more so. Meghan's latest cash grab could sever her ties with the royals for good if they feel her OneOff merch page is just too tacky for words. But her appearance at a girls' weekend retreat was her "hold my Foster's" move.

Hosts Gemma O'Neill and Jackie Anderson of the "Her Best Life" podcast billed the three-day event as "an unforgettable weekend for women ready to reconnect, recharge and have some serious fun." They were "shocked" to be able to book the duchess as a special guest, and assured everyone "how excited Meghan is to join our community." At just under $2,700 per ticket, one would think this meant at least a whole day's worth of Sussexmania: a dinner, group yoga, maybe a meditation session.

Seems Meghan wasn't "excited" enough for all that. Her stay at the swank InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel consisted of an evening Q&A in which she discussed her efforts to stay centered in the midst of media criticism. Then she participated in a group photo op — available only to attendees who chose an additional $500 VIP experience — before ducking out to join Harry for a rugby match. In all, the duchess spent about two hours at the retreat and left the hotel early the following morning.