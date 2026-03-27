The Scandals And Controversies That Tarnished Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Reputation

Ever look at Prince Harry's situation and think you've seen something similar happen before? Harry's experiences seem to mirror those of the former King Edward VIII. Both of them got married to older American women who were previously divorced. They even met their wives in a similar manner: through common friends. And, the dukes famously distanced themselves from the royal family in some capacity. Not to mention, a lot of scandals and controversies swarmed both couples, eventually tarnishing their reputations.

Where Edward had to pick between duty and love, members of the royal family seemed pretty supportive of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. For example, King Charles walked Meghan down the aisle. Even the late queen chipped in. She did so by hosting a lunch reception for them. Under the surface, though, there apparently was some trouble brewing. The royals' body language at Harry and Meghan's wedding was pretty telling. National reporter Dahleen Glanton noted (via Chicago Tribune) that "Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip were stone-faced and many of the other guests were simply stunned" during the ceremony. In "The Royal Butler," Charles's previous butler, Grant Harrold, revealed (via Fox News), "When Prince Philip came out [of the chapel], he turned to the Queen and said, 'Thank f*** that's over.'" This is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Without further ado, let's look at some scandals and controversies that tarnished Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's reputation.