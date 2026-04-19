Meghan Markle's 'Cruel' Cash Grab Could Sever The Sussexes' Remaining Ties To The Royal Family

Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry has had its red flags from the beginning, not the least of which is her struggle to be accepted by the royal family. Despite acquiring the noble title of Duchess of Sussex, Meghan's American brashness was at odds with British reserve, and sources claim she chafed at the restrictions on her life. Her reported resentment of being outranked by her sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was another sore point. Now, once again, Meghan's determination to do things her way threatens to destroy her family's fragile connection to the Firm completely.

Harry and Meghan's trip to Australia was supposedly a trial run for a return to royal life. They made charity appearances and gave speeches about mental health; Meghan appeared at a wellness weekend and served as a guest judge on "MasterChef Australia." But it was soon revealed that the duchess had a newly created page on the AI fashion site OneOff, where admirers can explore her best ensembles and buy dupes (from her $55 black tights to a $1,250 Karen Gee dress and $8,000 Cartier bracelet). The duchess not only receives a percentage of sales of the outfits, but she's also an investor in the company, and, as such, stands to earn far more.

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The move is being criticized as both money-grabbing and tasteless. One outraged user blasted Meghan on X for promoting the ensemble she wore to meet survivors of the horrific 2025 Hanukkah attack at Bondi Beach. "She turned tragedy into a shopping opportunity," they wrote. "[It] isn't just tone-deaf, it's disturbing, it's cruel!"