Meghan Markle Goes Full Throttle On Using Archie & Lilibet To Sell Merch And The Backlash Is Brutal

In 2025, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex launched her As Ever lifestyle company with teas, honey, and raspberry spread. The As Ever website describes the company as: "more than a brand — it's a love language. ...This curated collection has been crafted to elevate your every day and inspire moments of joy." But not everyone is feeling the love. Meghan's latest product drop for her As Ever brand is planned for April 22, so it can be in people's houses by Mother's Day in the U.S., and it includes two new candles inspired by her children, Archie and Lilibet. Not everyone is impressed with this choice.

Signature Candle No. 506 is "a warm, comforting scent inspired by Prince Archie of Sussex's birthdate, bringing a soft, familiar ease into the room," according to a press release, via People. And Signature Candle No. 604 is "a light, floral scent inspired by Princess Lilibet of Sussex's birthdate, adding a sense of brightness and openness to the home." Both candles cost $64 each. There's also going to be a Mother's Day bundle that includes a box of chocolates by Compartès, a popular, handmade chocolate brand based out of Los Angeles.

Meghans, 'As Ever' is has new products releasing on April 22 ahead of Mother's day - Candles Inspired by Archie and Lilibet Diana 🕯️

- Chocolates in collaboration with Compartes Chocolate 🍫 sign up easy check outs and updates https://t.co/7yuxiWqnwR#AsEver #AsEverMeghan pic.twitter.com/grVjWMO0iG — meghan updates🧸ྀི (@meghanmupdates) April 19, 2026

Responses to the candles have been mixed online. Some people were happy for Meghan and the continued expansion of her brand. But others were irritated, and it seemed like the use of the children's official prince and princess monikers rubbed some the wrong way. One person on X posted, "And so it begins...merching the children and titles. This is the day she's been waiting for." Another critic wrote, "Hates the Royal family. Doesn't want to do Royal duties. Does want to make money off Royal titles."