Meghan Markle's Easter Video Of Archie & Lilibet Has Critics Making One Sad Observation
Since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, rejoined Instagram in early 2025 after having taken time away from it since 2018, we've gotten a few rare glimpses of Archie and Lilibet, the children that she shares with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. For Easter this year, she shared a video on her Instagram Story that features the siblings running through what is presumably their backyard as they hunt for Easter eggs. The two of them seem to be having fun, and Lilibet is wearing pink bunny ears. At first glance, it's hardly one of the most tragic details about Archie and Lilibet. But the video did highlight one potentially sad thing about the young children's lives, with people commenting that we haven't really seen Archie and Lilibet with other kids their age.
One person said on X: "Nice to see them playing, but why are they always alone? A few friends would make this much happier. Kinda sad to watch." Another commented: "Why are they never allowed around cousins or other children. It seems so weird and depressing."
Others were harsher in their critique: "She needs to stop, they're alone AGAIN, no friends, no family, no joy. My kids never did an Easter egg hunt on their own, always with friends' kids and cousins," one wrote on X.
People had lots of thoughts about Meghan's Easter post featuring Archie and Lilibet
Some critics thought that there might have been an ulterior motive to what Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, posted. "Just when the Wales family steps out for Easter looking amazing, all grown up & absolutely radiant... Megan drops a post of Archie & Lily the same day," tweeted one.
It may just be that Meghan and Harry are trying to keep the lives of their kids' friends private, or that they're simply sharing those moments that they're having together as a family. For all we know, there was a huge Easter celebration with all the kids in the Montecito neighborhood where Harry and Meghan are living after the family Easter egg hunt. And there were also fans in the comments. One person wrote, "What [a] charmed childhood Archie and Lili have in California. So happy for them." And another said, "Archie and Lili are two beautiful children raised with joy, happiness and freedom."
Along with the video of her children, Meghan also shared a video of her feeding chickens and collecting eggs for Easter. And over on the As Ever Instagram page, Meghan has been promoting her lifestyle brand's collaboration with High Camp Gardenias, a celeb-loved brand whose popularity she may be trying to capitalize on.