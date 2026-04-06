Meghan Markle's Easter Video Of Archie & Lilibet Has Critics Making One Sad Observation

Since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, rejoined Instagram in early 2025 after having taken time away from it since 2018, we've gotten a few rare glimpses of Archie and Lilibet, the children that she shares with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. For Easter this year, she shared a video on her Instagram Story that features the siblings running through what is presumably their backyard as they hunt for Easter eggs. The two of them seem to be having fun, and Lilibet is wearing pink bunny ears. At first glance, it's hardly one of the most tragic details about Archie and Lilibet. But the video did highlight one potentially sad thing about the young children's lives, with people commenting that we haven't really seen Archie and Lilibet with other kids their age.

One person said on X: "Nice to see them playing, but why are they always alone? A few friends would make this much happier. Kinda sad to watch." Another commented: "Why are they never allowed around cousins or other children. It seems so weird and depressing."

Others were harsher in their critique: "She needs to stop, they're alone AGAIN, no friends, no family, no joy. My kids never did an Easter egg hunt on their own, always with friends' kids and cousins," one wrote on X.