Sharon Osbourne Takes A Huge Hit To Her Reputation After Divisive Move

Sharon Osbourne became a fan favorite during the early boom of reality television thanks to "The Osbournes." Unfortunately, alongside her successes, Osbourne has gotten involved in some messy feuds. The TV star has occasionally landed in hot water due to her support for other people, like when her career on "The Talk" imploded after she condoned Piers Morgan's questionable behavior in the name of friendship. In April 2026, she once again became the target of criticism after Osbourne announced she'd attend one of Tommy Robinson's protests in the U.K. Robinson is a controversial far-right figure who has been accused of hate speech in the past. He has been jailed multiple times, including an 18-month sentence he was given in 2024.

Responding to an Instagram post announcing a rally with Robinson, Osbourne commented (per The Guardian), "See you at the march." Her decision caused swift backlash, and it's clear that her reputation has taken a hit. "Sorry Sharon. Unfollowing. What a disappointment," remarked one. "The irony of once being an immigrant to the US herself now going on an anti-immigration rally on her return to the UK. Couldn't make it up," commented one person on X, formerly Twitter. Reactions even spilled over into other Instagram posts from Osbourne, such as a video she shared of Pomeranians. Commenters sounded off, with one writing, "I came here to share my disgust at your support for TR, but I stayed for the comments. Looks like everyone beat me to it!"

Besides losing fans, the U.K. charity Centrepoint immediately distanced itself from Osbourne. With its mission to stop youth homelessness, Centrepoint has earned a lot of respect in the United Kingdom, even developing a tight relationship with the royal family. William, Prince of Wales, supported them since he was a kid, and he's been an official patron for over two decades.