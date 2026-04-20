Sharon Osbourne Takes A Huge Hit To Her Reputation After Divisive Move
Sharon Osbourne became a fan favorite during the early boom of reality television thanks to "The Osbournes." Unfortunately, alongside her successes, Osbourne has gotten involved in some messy feuds. The TV star has occasionally landed in hot water due to her support for other people, like when her career on "The Talk" imploded after she condoned Piers Morgan's questionable behavior in the name of friendship. In April 2026, she once again became the target of criticism after Osbourne announced she'd attend one of Tommy Robinson's protests in the U.K. Robinson is a controversial far-right figure who has been accused of hate speech in the past. He has been jailed multiple times, including an 18-month sentence he was given in 2024.
Responding to an Instagram post announcing a rally with Robinson, Osbourne commented (per The Guardian), "See you at the march." Her decision caused swift backlash, and it's clear that her reputation has taken a hit. "Sorry Sharon. Unfollowing. What a disappointment," remarked one. "The irony of once being an immigrant to the US herself now going on an anti-immigration rally on her return to the UK. Couldn't make it up," commented one person on X, formerly Twitter. Reactions even spilled over into other Instagram posts from Osbourne, such as a video she shared of Pomeranians. Commenters sounded off, with one writing, "I came here to share my disgust at your support for TR, but I stayed for the comments. Looks like everyone beat me to it!"
Besides losing fans, the U.K. charity Centrepoint immediately distanced itself from Osbourne. With its mission to stop youth homelessness, Centrepoint has earned a lot of respect in the United Kingdom, even developing a tight relationship with the royal family. William, Prince of Wales, supported them since he was a kid, and he's been an official patron for over two decades.
Osbourne's remark created a ripple effect
Although Sharon Osbourne's affiliation with Centrepoint was nowhere as close as William, Prince of Wales, her recent activity with the organization may explain why they were so quick to speak out. In early April 2026, Osbourne was involved in a fundraiser for the organization. However, since Osbourne's Tommy Robinson-related post, the charity won't use her in the future, due to their non-ideological stance.
At the time of writing, Osbourne has not come out with a statement about the situation, though she has been quick to apologize for her behavior in the past. Amid "The Talk" drama surrounding Osbourne in March 2021, when she was accused of racism after defending Piers Morgan in a heated and divisive way, she issued a public apology on social media two days after the incident. Her controversial comments sparked threats to her family and pets as public anger boiled over, and she was fired from "The Talk" by the end of the month.
This time around, Osbourne may find people's ire even harder to bear, since she's still grieving the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. In addition, Centrepoint's not the only entity trying to avoid backlash by associating with her. Keith Kahn-Harris, whose book about Ozzy debuts in June 2026, is also concerned about negative PR. Kahn-Harris wrote a Substack post observing the complications of the situation, which is rendered even more opaque since Osbourne didn't elaborate after her brief comment. "If she continues down her current course, it will be time to stop giving her the oxygen of publicity," Kahn-Harris remarked. However, he also cautioned, "That doesn't mean that we should turn her into a symbol of evil or someone who can only be spoken of if it is to denounce her."