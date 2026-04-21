Carrie Underwood's Hair Extensions Look So Cheap In These Photos
Carrie Underwood's long blonde hair is almost as famous as her killer legs. With that much notoriety — plus, her wealth and celebrity connections — you would think that the "Before He Cheats" singer would pay more attention to her hair extensions. Although her hair looks great most of the time, there have definitely been moments when her extensions appear cheap and tacky. (Maybe that's why she returned to her natural hair color in August 2025?)
The "American Idol" judge took a brief break from hair extensions after welcoming her first child, Isaiah, in February 2015. In March 2016, she opened up about her shorter hair in an interview with Elle. "Now that my hair is shorter, it's easier to fix, which was the whole point," Underwood said. "Cutting my hair was a 'mom' move. ... I could spend half an hour to blow it dry and have it be super long, or I could spend that time playing with my son, and I'd much rather do the latter."
However, the break wasn't permanent, and she's been wearing extensions again in recent years. From miscolored strands of hair to stringy and frizzy extensions, it seems like Underwood has just as big a case of "hair blindness" as she does "eyebrow blindness."
Carrie Underwood's hair didn't blend well
Carrie Underwood kicked off 2025 with messy extensions. In a photo from December 31, 2024, in New York City, Underwood's hair extensions were a darker blonde on the bottom in a way that didn't blend seamlessly. The darker strands could have been her natural hair coming through, making the rest of her hair look more obviously fake. It didn't help that her roots were starting to show through on top as well.
Carrie Underwood's hair looks so stringy here
Although Carrie Underwood's blonde extensions more closely matched her real hair, and she had gotten her roots touched up, her hair still didn't look great in this March 5, 2025, photo taken in New York City. In this snap, Underwood's long blonde locks looked stringy and frizzy at the ends, especially around her shoulders. Her hair here looked more like a Halloween wig than a country music star's hair, and it's not just because it was blowing in the wind.
Carrie Underwood's white-blonde extensions on display
In this look at the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots game on November 3, 2024, Carrie Underwood's hair was once again looking dried out and frizzy. Some of the strands seen from this angle looked practically white, which was a stark contrast from the blonde everywhere else. Maybe that wouldn't have been as noticeable if she kept it covered, but the stringy look was much harder to hide. At least her makeup was on point here!
Carrie Underwood's teased ponytail
Carrie Underwood's extensions seemed to have a mind of their own in this wild look from her 2023 CMT Music Video Awards on April 2, 2023. The front of her hair was slicked back into a ponytail, which was teased into a huge mess. Her hair looked so big in the back, which looked odd with her glamorous, crystal-encrusted dress and diamond earrings. With so much hair going everywhere, it made her extensions glaringly obvious.
Carrie Underwood's multi-colored hair
Carrie Underwood seemed like she couldn't decide on a hair color in this picture, taken at SiriusXM's Town Hall on May 3, 2023. The roots and hair around her face were darker than the color from mid-length to the bottom of her strands, plus there were even darker pieces peeking out from underneath her hair. One thing going for her in this style is that her extensions looked much shinier and healthier than in other photos.
Carrie Underwood's hair looks so unkempt
Carrie Underwood's bright smile and shimmering eyeshadow couldn't distract from how messy and unkempt her hair looked in this photo, taken on October 2, 2024, in New York City. There were several pieces of hair hanging down way longer than the rest of her hair, which is odd, and made it clear that those were extensions. Most of her hair was very frizzy as well, sticking out in all directions and looking very cheap.