Carrie Underwood's Hair Extensions Look So Cheap In These Photos

Carrie Underwood's long blonde hair is almost as famous as her killer legs. With that much notoriety — plus, her wealth and celebrity connections — you would think that the "Before He Cheats" singer would pay more attention to her hair extensions. Although her hair looks great most of the time, there have definitely been moments when her extensions appear cheap and tacky. (Maybe that's why she returned to her natural hair color in August 2025?)

The "American Idol" judge took a brief break from hair extensions after welcoming her first child, Isaiah, in February 2015. In March 2016, she opened up about her shorter hair in an interview with Elle. "Now that my hair is shorter, it's easier to fix, which was the whole point," Underwood said. "Cutting my hair was a 'mom' move. ... I could spend half an hour to blow it dry and have it be super long, or I could spend that time playing with my son, and I'd much rather do the latter."

However, the break wasn't permanent, and she's been wearing extensions again in recent years. From miscolored strands of hair to stringy and frizzy extensions, it seems like Underwood has just as big a case of "hair blindness" as she does "eyebrow blindness."