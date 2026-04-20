New Details About Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson's Sprint Down The Aisle, Revealed
After being engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle for nearly five years, it looks like Donald Trump Jr. won't find himself in a long engagement this time around. It's only been four months since the first son announced his engagement to socialite Bettina Anderson. And, from the sound of it, the pair has made quick work of putting plans in place for their fast-approaching "I do's."
Just last week, Anderson made it clear that she's got wedding planning underway when she shared photos of her Mar-a-Lago bridal shower on social media. The event put Melania Trump's apparent disconnect from the Trump ladies on blast when neither the first lady nor the second lady were in attendance. Usha Vance was reportedly invited but didn't show. Anderson's future sisters-in-law, Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Lara Trump, did join her for the special occasion. The bridal shower attendees were reportedly privy to whispers about the future Mr. and Mrs. Trump's big day. And, apparently, it's set to take place in just a few months. An insider told Page Six, "Invitations have not gone out, but they are preparing things now."
Bettina Anderson's fancy bridal shower may hint at her wedding plans
Wedding invitations are typically sent out around six to eight weeks before the main event. So, the notion that Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson might be close to sending the invites off indicates that this couple will likely be married before the one-year anniversary of the proposal rolls around. Other details about the wedding planning remain unclear, but there are a few things that can be gleaned from the bridal shower. For starters, the "enchanted garden"-themed event appeared to be quite the lavish affair, with abundant florals, personalized place settings, and a guest list of more than 100 people, all of whom took home a pricey goodie bag.
This suggests that the wedding will be a large one with every detail perfectly planned. It's also safe to guess that, even though Donald Trump and Melania Trump tied the knot at their famous Mar-a-Lago estate, Don Jr. and Anderson won't be doing the same, since they already hosted the bridal shower there. And, while the couple was reportedly considering the possibility of a White House wedding, a source told Page Six that this is "extremely unlikely." It will certainly be interesting to hear new details about the upcoming wedding as they become available. And one thing is for sure: All eyes will definitely be on this couple as their walk down the aisle draws near.