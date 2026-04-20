New Details About Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson's Sprint Down The Aisle, Revealed

Wedding invitations are typically sent out around six to eight weeks before the main event. So, the notion that Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson might be close to sending the invites off indicates that this couple will likely be married before the one-year anniversary of the proposal rolls around. Other details about the wedding planning remain unclear, but there are a few things that can be gleaned from the bridal shower. For starters, the "enchanted garden"-themed event appeared to be quite the lavish affair, with abundant florals, personalized place settings, and a guest list of more than 100 people, all of whom took home a pricey goodie bag.

This suggests that the wedding will be a large one with every detail perfectly planned. It's also safe to guess that, even though Donald Trump and Melania Trump tied the knot at their famous Mar-a-Lago estate, Don Jr. and Anderson won't be doing the same, since they already hosted the bridal shower there. And, while the couple was reportedly considering the possibility of a White House wedding, a source told Page Six that this is "extremely unlikely." It will certainly be interesting to hear new details about the upcoming wedding as they become available. And one thing is for sure: All eyes will definitely be on this couple as their walk down the aisle draws near.