The Plastic Surgery Procedures Dolly Parton Wishes She Never Had
Dolly Parton gets plastic surgery, and she's not afraid to own it. "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it," she told Saga in a 2023 interview. The "9 to 5" singer said she doesn't have many regrets about past procedures, either. If she does feel remorse, it's because of a mistake during minor procedures — overdoing injectables.
"Sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again," she added. "It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it's a month." So many celebrities don't stay home, especially if their lips are overfull. Parton has also used lip filler, but she has the right idea. She also mentioned dealing with the occasional hematoma, a collection of blood underneath the skin.
In her memoir (via Express), Parton said she's not ashamed of any work she's had done, and her decisions aren't vain. "...To me it has more to do with feeling good about yourself. ... It's like keeping up a racehorse or a show dog. I'm more like a workhorse than a thoroughbred, but I don't want to look like it any more than I have to," she said.
For Dolly Parton, beauty is all about authenticity
No one can call Dolly Parton anything she hasn't called herself, and that's why she's so much more than a country music star — she's a feminist icon. The "Jolene" singer described her aesthetic as "trashy" in a 2021 essay she wrote for Allure on authenticity. In the piece, she explained that building confidence in yourself starts with listening to yourself, no matter what anyone else thinks of your look. "Do what makes you happy, because if you're happy and you're comfortable, people are going to be happy around you," she wrote. "They're going to be comfortable with you — even if you might look ridiculous to them."
She recalled men telling her that her beauty choices were going to hold her back in her career, and she proved them wrong. Parton was gorgeous before her plastic surgery, but her goal is to have an ageless face for her whole life. She made it clear she wants to have a full face of makeup on at her funeral. But she wouldn't judge anyone who would make another choice for themselves.