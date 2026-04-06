The Plastic Surgery Procedures Dolly Parton Wishes She Never Had

Dolly Parton gets plastic surgery, and she's not afraid to own it. "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it," she told Saga in a 2023 interview. The "9 to 5" singer said she doesn't have many regrets about past procedures, either. If she does feel remorse, it's because of a mistake during minor procedures — overdoing injectables.

"Sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again," she added. "It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it's a month." So many celebrities don't stay home, especially if their lips are overfull. Parton has also used lip filler, but she has the right idea. She also mentioned dealing with the occasional hematoma, a collection of blood underneath the skin.

In her memoir (via Express), Parton said she's not ashamed of any work she's had done, and her decisions aren't vain. "...To me it has more to do with feeling good about yourself. ... It's like keeping up a racehorse or a show dog. I'm more like a workhorse than a thoroughbred, but I don't want to look like it any more than I have to," she said.