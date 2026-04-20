Meghan & Harry's Rumored Hope To Make William Jealous In Australia Backfired With Major Public Snub

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's trip to Australia didn't necessarily bode well for their supposed royal return aspirations. And, there's one goal that the controversial couple reportedly had during their tour down under that could make reuniting with the royals particularly difficult. Rumor has it that Harry and Meghan were hoping to make William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales jealous with a get-together during their trip. Unfortunately for them, this didn't work out like they planned.

Harry has reportedly been eyeing a return to the U.K. Yet, that apparently doesn't mean that he and Meghan aren't still feeling a bit competitive with their relatives across the pond. William is friends with the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin. During their Australia trip, Harry and Meghan reportedly reached out to meet up with Robert. While the formerly royal couple may have hoped to make William jealous by cozying up to his pal, this didn't happen. Harry and Meghan got rejected. The reason? The Irwin family didn't want to betray William. Yikes — that one had to hurt for the Sussexes.