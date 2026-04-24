The Stunning Transformation Of The Most Beautiful Girl In The World, Thylane Blondeau
Beauty standards have changed throughout history, and today's fashion looks are heavily influenced by social media, talent agencies, and high-profile celebrities. Once rigid, the modern modeling industry has started to embrace diversity and inclusion, signaling that many different looks can be attractive. We can all agree, though, that some public figures exude an "it factor." A striking silhouette, glowing skin, luxurious hair, or a confident demeanor can be enough to grab public attention.
For model, actor, and entrepreneur Thylane Léna-Rose Blondeau, it was her heart-shaped face, piercing blue eyes, pouty lips, high cheekbones, and defined jawline that earned her the title of "most beautiful girl in the world" at just six years old. Having spent most of her life in the spotlight, the now 25-year-old French icon made the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2022: Art and Culture list. She currently boasts close to seven million followers on Instagram and a net worth of $4.2 million, according to the Daily Mail.
Despite the controversies and rumors surrounding augmentations to her looks, Blondeau denies ever having cosmetic work done. "I've faced my own set of challenges and pressures, and I've drawn on the values of strength and durability instilled by my cultural background to navigate these situations," she told Tings Magazine in 2024. Let's take a look back at Blondeau's incredible evolution, from her toddler years to her recent romance and engagement.
Thylane Blondeau made her runway debut at age 4
Thylane Blondeau is probably one of those celebrity kids you didn't realize had famous parents. As the child of former professional football player Patrick Blondeau and radio and TV host and actor Véronika Loubry, it was fairly natural for her to be exposed to the media and fashion industries at a young age. In fact, Thylane was just three years old when she grabbed the attention of a scout for Jean Paul Gaultier while taking a stroll in Paris with her mother. Loubry was reluctant at first, but she eventually allowed her little girl to model for the iconic designer. And just like that, in 2005, four-year-old Thylane made her catwalk debut for Gaultier's Spring/Summer, Ready-to-Wear 2006 show.
Unlike many stars who've had strained relationships with their mothers, Thylane is incredibly close to her mom, and they're often photographed together at prestigious events. "My mom taught me everything: unconditional love, sacrifices for her children, a lot of wisdom, and a lot of advice," the grateful young model told Tings Magazine in 2024. "She always showed me to be strong when faced with any kind of situation."
She was dubbed the world's most beautiful girl at 6
In 2006, Thylane Blondeau graced the cover of Vogue Enfants, a high-fashion children's supplement for Vogue Paris (rebranded to Vogue France in 2021). Her photos instantly catapulted her to international stardom, altering the course of her life forever. From then on, she has been primarily known as "the most beautiful girl in the world" — a title that she did not embrace as a child or in the present. (Psychologists advise against applying labels like this, which can pressure a child into believing their worth depends entirely on their appearance.) Years later, in 2018, Blondeau told The Telegraph that she simply saw herself as a regular human being. "When you're small, you don't really pay attention," she stated. "People are like, "You know, you're the most beautiful girl in the world," and you're like, "I'm not, I'm just playing with my iPad.""
Fast-forward to Paris Fashion Week in October 2025, when Blondeau made an appearance at the Miu Miu show. She looked so stunning with her minimalist makeup that it sparked speculation about cosmetic enhancements. To vent her frustration about this, Blondeau took to her Instagram Stories to vehemently deny the rumors, writing (via the New York Post), "I know that, in this generation, people tend to do things very early, but I've never touched anything [...] At some point, we need to stop with that."
Her pre-teen shoots sparked controversy
In 2011, when she was 10 years old, Thylane Blondeau made history as the youngest cover star for Vogue Paris. Though this prestigious title cemented her status as a top-tier model, it stirred up controversy. The photos in question, which depicted 10-year-old Blondeau styled like an adult woman, raised many eyebrows, as Thylane posed provocatively with dramatic makeup, an updo, ostentatious accessories, and high heels.
As a result, this infamous shoot was highly debated, triggering widespread conversation regarding the sexualized portrayal of minors in the media and fashion industries. It even prompted a French politician to call for a ban on adult clothing styles in child sizes, child beauty pageants, and hiring models under the age of 16. "When dealt with professionally, modeling for a child of any age can be hugely beneficial, for both their social and emotional development," Talent Management wrote in 2011. "However, inappropriate styling, settings, and direction can have a hugely negative result, both on the child model and the easily influenced children who may browse images such as those in Vogue."
She landed a magazine cover at 13 and an agency contract at 14
Thylane Blondeau has modeled for numerous big brands over the years, including Jean Paul Gaultier, Miu Miu, Fendi, Kenzo, Dior Beauty, Prada, Michael Kors, Bulgari, Tommy Hilfiger, and Cacharel. In 2015, while she was still a teenager, Blondeau signed a contract with IMG Models, which currently represents the likes of Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Claudia Schiffer, and Ashley Graham.
With her celebrity status growing, the stunning French icon was profiled in several notable publications, but some of her most memorable appearances still ignited criticism. Case in point: when she graced the cover of Jalouse Magazine in 2014. Wearing a simple black sweater and minimal makeup, she posed in a natural, mature manner. Nevertheless, because Jalouse dubbed her "the new Kate Moss" and used the hashtag #bornin2001, readers couldn't help but note that Blondeau was only 13 years old and recall the notorious 2011 Vogue cover. Many people also felt a teenage girl shouldn't be compared to an adult supermodel, like Moss — especially one with many scandals of her own at the time.
Thylane Blondeau made her acting debut in 2015
Following in her mother Véronika Loubry's footsteps, Thylane Blondeau expanded her portfolio in her teen years by dabbling in acting. She was cast as Gabriele in Christian Duguay's 2015 family adventure film, "Belle and Sebastian: The Adventure Continues," alongside Félix Bossuet, Thierry Neuvic, and Tchéky Karyo. Based on a beloved French novel by Cécile Aubry, the plot centers on Sebastian, a 10-year-old orphan boy who is searching for his missing aunt with Belle, his faithful dog. He befriends Gabriele, a tomboyish mountain girl, along the way. This is Blondeau's only film role to date, but she also made an uncredited appearance as Elgar in Martin Owen's 2022 horror-comedy feature "The Loneliest Boy in the World."
Discussing her role in "Belle and Sebastian," in an interview with Le Figaro in December 2015, the then-14-year-old Blondeau voiced her satisfaction at not portraying a cute, one-dimensional teenager. "At first, I thought I was going to play the little girl with blue eyes and blonde hair," she said. "I love the fact that they completely transformed me, that they put a wig on me, that I had to speak Italian." Months later, the model turned heads when she made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut, sporting a black, mullet-hemmed Delphine Manivet dress.
She became a major industry player in 2017
Having signed with IMG Models in 2015, Thylane Blondeau saw a surge in her modeling career over the following years. She was booked to model for fashion giant Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2017 collection. Shot on the picturesque island of Capri, the ad campaign featured many rising stars, nepo babies, and social media influencers, such as Zendaya, Lucky Blue Smith, Rafferty Law (Jude Law's son), Presley Gerber (Cindy Crawford's son), and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis (Daniel Day-Lewis' and Isabelle Adjani's son). Blondeau also walked for the Italian brand at Milan Fashion Week that same year, prompting The Independent to write, "At 5 feet 6 inches tall, she is a far cry from the usual height requirements of female models, who typically stand at 5 feet 10 inches or more. However, Dolce & Gabbana have never been ones to shy away from subverting tradition with their model line-ups."
Back in April 2017, Blondeau expressed her excitement about these opportunities in an interview with Teen Vogue, noting that her favorite part (besides wearing new clothes) was interacting with new photographers and makeup artists. This candid interview highlighted her typical teenage admiration for stars like Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. Her own fans likely enjoyed this peek into her relatable side, as Blondeau also shared her love for regular hobbies, such as swimming, dancing, and playing piano and drums.
She was announced as a L'Oréal ambassador on her 16th birthday
On April 5, 2017, Thylane Blondeau not only celebrated her 16th birthday but also a major milestone in her modeling career. It was the day she officially became L'Oréal Paris' global ambassador for its hair, skincare, and makeup products, joining a roster of big names like Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk, and Barbara Palvin. Blondeau debuted with a campaign for the Hydra Genius line. By securing her dream contract, the model established a record as the youngest face in the brand's history — she was dethroned by Ariana Greenblatt in 2025.
"I am so honored to join the L'Oréal Paris family, which is one of the most amazing beauty brands I always dreamed about," Blondeau stated (via Fashion Gone Rogue) in 2017. "Now I am turning 16, working alongside beauty talents and spokespersons I've long admired is the best gift ever! L'Oréal Paris is truly a brand where I feel I can be myself, defending values that matter for me, such as self-confidence and self-esteem. And the adventure is just getting started." She also posed for a picture with the Eiffel Tower in the background and shared it with her rapidly increasing Instagram following, captioning it: "So, so happy and proud to be part of the L'Oréal Family!"
She was crowned the world's most beautiful face in 2018
Thanks to Vogue Enfants, Thylane Blondeau was labeled "the most beautiful girl in the world" when she was only six, but she was also bestowed a similar, more official title as a teenager. In 2016, she ranked fifth in TC Candler's annual 100 Most Beautiful Faces competition, behind Golshifteh Farahani, Nana, Liza Soberano, and Jourdan Dunn. It wasn't until 2018 that she topped that coveted list for the first time, though, thus solidifying her status as an international beauty icon. The model was nominated again in 2025, but it was Rosé from the K-pop group Blackpink who bested all the finalists.
On January 16, 2019, Blondeau participated in the viral "10-year challenge" on Instagram, a trend where users posted a side-by-side comparison of a photo from a decade ago along with a more recent snap. To mark the occasion, she expressed her appreciation for hitting 2.9 million followers on the platform. Naturally, the compliments came flooding in, ranging from "Born a model" to "Still beautiful, and always will be."
She launched a clothing brand in 2018
Thylane Blondeau isn't just a gorgeous face; she has also turned into a savvy entrepreneur. Her early exposure to elite fashion naturally inspired her to launch her own clothing brand, Heaven May Clothing, in 2018. Designed and handmade in Paris, this casual, urban line was rebranded to No Smile Clothing in 2020 in response to the constant comments about her signature pout. As she explained to her Instagram followers in September that year, "A lot of people always ask, "Are you sad?" ... I'd rather not smile than do a fake smile. The prettiest smile can hide the deepest secret ... Even if I'm the happiest person alive, always grateful for everything, I'm smiling, but on the inside." This brand is no longer active, but it equipped Blondeau with the necessary expertise, self-assurance, and industry contacts for future business ventures.
The model explained her preference for wearable fashion to L'Officiel at the Desigual show in 2024, stating that her everyday look was far from glamorous. "My style is my own, quite young, relaxed, comfortable, and street-style," she said, before adding, "I always like to have good basics in my wardrobe: black jeans, blue jeans, tank tops."
Thylane Blondeau had health issues in 2020 and 2021
Glitz, fame, and celebrity-studded events aside, Thylane Blondeau has faced medical problems just like anyone else. On October 17, 2021, she mustered up the courage to share her excruciating struggle on Instagram, revealing that she underwent not one but two emergency surgeries to get rid of ovarian cysts, one of which had burst. In between those procedures, she had to endure multiple rounds of inconclusive consultations and tests across several months. To make matters worse, some doctors were dismissive of her symptoms, claiming her pain was psychological. "I'm finally feeling better, I'm finally feeling free," she wrote. "I really thought I was crazy for complaining about my stomach for so long ... From this experience, I've learned that when your body hurts, don't let it slide, and take care of it."
As a reminder, ovarian cysts are very common, but when they burst, this can lead to various complications (per the Mayo Clinic). Symptoms differ from person to person but can include severe pelvic or abdominal pain, bloating, fever, and vomiting.
She launched a haircare brand in 2025
Have you ever been intrigued about the origin of Thylane Blondeau's first name, which is pronounced "tee-lahn?" It was apparently the model's mother, Véronika Loubry, who coined it following a trip to Vietnam (according to NameBerry the title relates to the Vietnamese phrase for "wild orchid"). So, when developing her own high-end haircare brand years later, Blondeau chose to call it ENALYHT, which is her own unique, flower-inspired name spelled backwards.
As per the official website, the brand, launched in 2025, only uses plant-based, vegan ingredients, committing to formulas that are free from silicones, parabens, sulfates, alcohol, and synthetic dyes. "At 16, when I really started working in the modeling world, my hair changed a lot," the young entrepreneur shared on the About page. "Exposed to repeated styling, heat, and the stresses of daily life, it became more fragile, drier, more damaged." Motivated by these concerns, Blondeau helped develop a line for hair hydration, nourishment, strength, and growth.
She got engaged in 2026
Unlike many other celebrities, Thylane Blondeau's romantic history is rather low-key. She was linked to social media personality Raphaël Le Friant in 2018 and later moved on with DJ Milane Meritte. In May 2019, she started dating French actor and DJ Ben Attal, the son of filmmaker Yvan Attal and actor-singer Charlotte Gainsbourg. The pair announced their engagement in 2026, with Blondeau calling him her "best friend" on Instagram.
In April 2026, the model celebrated her 25th birthday with a heartfelt post on the platform that honored her late stepfather "Gégé", i.e., producer Gérard Kadoche, who died of cancer in December 2025. "Forever grateful for this beautiful life, my family, my fiancé, my friends, my work, my brand, and you guys," she wrote, addressing her growing fanbase. Hailed as one of the most beautiful faces in the industry, Blondeau has established herself as a fascinating, multitalented figure with a bright future ahead.