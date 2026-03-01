The following article mentions struggles with mental health, addiction, and child abuse allegations.

Hollywood may look glamorous from the outside, but behind the scenes, family dynamics can be just as difficult as they are anywhere else. But while regular folk have the advantage of working through their issues privately, celebrities often have to deal with their demons under the scrutiny of relentless tabloid headlines, fan commentary, and rumor mills. That pressure can be particularly intense when it comes to mother-child relationships, which are already complicated without the spotlight of fame highlighting the cracks in them.

For many celebrities — especially those who entered the industry young — their mothers were often their first points of contact with stardom. And while these celeb moms may have kickstarted many entertainment careers we are grateful for today, they often led to blurred boundaries and fraught dynamics. In other cases, jealousy, insecurities, and even indifference drove parent-child relationships into the ground, even causing decades of estrangement.

Here are some celebrities who've had strained relationships with their mothers and where they stand today.