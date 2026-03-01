Celebrities Who've Had Strained Relationships With Their Mothers
The following article mentions struggles with mental health, addiction, and child abuse allegations.
Hollywood may look glamorous from the outside, but behind the scenes, family dynamics can be just as difficult as they are anywhere else. But while regular folk have the advantage of working through their issues privately, celebrities often have to deal with their demons under the scrutiny of relentless tabloid headlines, fan commentary, and rumor mills. That pressure can be particularly intense when it comes to mother-child relationships, which are already complicated without the spotlight of fame highlighting the cracks in them.
For many celebrities — especially those who entered the industry young — their mothers were often their first points of contact with stardom. And while these celeb moms may have kickstarted many entertainment careers we are grateful for today, they often led to blurred boundaries and fraught dynamics. In other cases, jealousy, insecurities, and even indifference drove parent-child relationships into the ground, even causing decades of estrangement.
Here are some celebrities who've had strained relationships with their mothers and where they stand today.
Brooklyn Beckham
The Beckham drama is the latest in a line of celebrity family feuds that have drawn immense public attention. A large chunk of the controversy is hinged on the troubled relationship between Brooklyn Beckham and his designer mom Victoria Beckham. Whispers of a feud between Brooklyn and his parents had been swirling for years, before they were actually confirmed by the 20-something Beckham scion himself.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family ... My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," he wrote in a scathing statement on Instagram in 2025 (via Today) . Rumors of a similar break in Brooklyn's dynamics with the rest of his family had simmered intensely after his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, with Brooklyn detailing the extent of the fracture in his viral statement.
"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design," he continued. And in what was one of the most sensational details from his long-winded disclosure, Brooklyn revealed, "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife ... She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone." As the internet continues to pore over Brooklyn's insights from his PR-sanitized life and estrangement, Victoria has so far refrained from directly addressing it.
Drew Barrymore
The privilege of Drew Barrymore's famous last name didn't shield her from a turbulent childhood. A large part of her troubles stemmed from the relationship she shared with her mother, Jaid Barrymore, who raised Drew as a single parent in the absence of her husband, John Drew Barrymore. Jaid evidently wasn't the most present mother either.
Drew, who achieved child superstardom at 7 in Steven Spielberg's "E.T," was exposed to Hollywood's wildest excesses and vanities at a painfully young age. Jaid apparently did little to curb it; in fact, it was in her company that Drew frequented the most notorious party haunts of the era. "She was like, 'Do you want to go to school and get bullied all day, or do you want to go to Studio 54?'" Drew recalled on Netflix's "Norm Macdonald Has a Show."
By the time she was 14, Drew had been to rehab for substance abuse, spent months in a psychiatric ward, and also attempted suicide. In a bid to break away from the chaos, she applied to be legally emancipated from Jaid. "It's no secret that I had to part ways from my mother because we had driven our relationship into the ground," Drew wrote in her memoir "Wildflower" (via The Guardian). Though periods of estrangement plagued their relationship for decades after, Drew and Jaid apparently managed to somewhat reconcile in recent years.
Cole Sprouse
Being a child star can come with demons that follow a celebrity well into their adulthood. For Cole Sprouse, this harsh reality manifested in the form of a broken relationship with his mother, Melanie Wright. Cole was just a few months old when, along with twin brother Dylan Sprouse, he was put in front of the camera by his mother. "I think she found a tremendous amount of self identity through motherhood and tried to turn it into a profitable business at the same time," the "Riverdale" star shared on "The Diary Of A CEO" podcast.
Through their early childhood, the Sprouse brothers remained immersed in showbiz courtesy of their mother, who was able to strategize around child labor laws on account of having twins. However, things began to unravel in the 2000s when Melanie's poor financial decisions led to the children's custody being transferred to their father, whom she had been divorced from for several years.
Cole has also detailed Melanie's struggles with mental health, drugs, and narcissism. "I think it was the consequence of some weird alchemy of addiction and mental instability," he said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "It's probably the greatest wound in my life and also the greatest driving force for my continuing in this industry." The mother-son duo have been estranged for years.
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter may have shared a wholesome relationship with her TV mom on "Modern Family" but in real life, that dynamic has been hard to navigate for the star. Having grown up in a family of entertainers, Ariel was nudged toward acting at a young age by her mother, Crystal Workman. "You don't get to mess up when you have somebody around you who is constantly watching," Ariel told The Hollywood Reporter, detailing her childhood in the care of an overbearing mother, who apparently controlled everything from her daughter's friendships to food portions. Fractures in the mother-daughter relationship evidently ran deep, with Ariel also accusing Crystal of physically and emotionally abusing her.
Her fame as Alex Dunphy was only growing when she was put under the custody of her sister at 14. Several ugly court battles later, she was officially emancipated from her mother in 2015. Crystal, on her part, has continued to defend herself against Ariel's allegations in the press.
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's mother Patricia Carey was a major catalyst in nudging the five-time Grammy winner toward music. But her influence came at a heavy cost that involved jealousy, a strained mom-daughter bond, and enduring trauma for Mariah. After her parents' divorce, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hitmaker was raised by Patricia in a setting that she has described as dysfunctional.
A major sore point was the apparent jealousy that plagued Patricia, who was an opera singer herself but was severe in her encouragement. "You should only hope that one day you become half the singer I am," Patricia once told her daughter — a remark she cited in her 2020 memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" as having cut her deeply. As Mariah wrote, "[W]hen the person is your mother and the jealousy is revealed at such a tender age, it's particularly painful."
Though Mariah managed to make peace with her mother before her death in 2024, their relationship — which the singer said was one of "betrayal and beauty" — continued to be defined by its complications. As she wrote: "Time and motherhood have finally given me the courage to honestly face who my mother has been to me."
Selena Gomez
There was once a time when Selena Gomez could relate to the timeless mother-daughter relationship captured on "Gilmore Girls." As she recalled in Variety, "My mom had me when she was 16. I do feel that we grew up together ... I am so grateful that we were there for each other." All through her journey of navigating child stardom, Selena had her mother, Mandy Teefey, loyally by her side.
By most accounts, the two shared a healthy relationship that stretched well into Selena's youth, with Mandy even doubling as a manager for her daughter. The first hints of a rift emerged in 2014, when Selena booted her mother and switched up her management — a move that apparently took Mandy by surprise, TMZ reported. Over the next few years, their relationship was strained further by Selena's on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, which Mandy allegedly disapproved of.
From the mother-daughter duo unfollowing each other on Instagram, to reports that their disagreements had landed Mandy in hospital, the twists in their saga were endless. However, a source told People that the fracture was about more than just a guy: "Mandy and Selena have had their ups and down before." Their relationship seems to have healed since, although the odd report about some supposed friction between them still floats by.
Eminem
Eminem's meteoric rise in the 2000s coincided with a painful chapter in his life that related to a growing estrangement with his mother, Debbie Nelson. Illustrations of their broken relationship were on graphic display in some of the legendary rapper's earliest lyrics — including his breakout hit "My Name Is" — which were speckled with everything from his own bitterness toward her, to her alleged drug use and abuse of him.
After her husband left the family following Eminem's birth, Debbie raised her son by herself. Though their conditions were unstable, Debbie claimed in her 2008 memoir that her relations with her son were far removed from the tense turn they took later. "Marshall and I were so close that friends and relatives commented that it was as if the umbilical cord had never been cut," she wrote (via Internet Archive).
When Eminem did begin his independent life, it was soaked in anger toward Debbie. It touched a peak of sorts in 2000 with the namesake number "Marshall Mathers," which raged: "My f****n' b***h mom's sued me for 10 million." It wasn't just a comment on Eminem's tragic relationship with his mother, but also a reference to the defamation case Debbie had slapped on him over his lyrics. The case was soon settled but years would pass before Eminem actually forgave her. Debbie died in 2024.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears' relationship with her family is famously strained. And while the dynamic she shares with her father Jamie Spears is outrightly hostile, and therefore straightforward in its definition, the bond she has with her mother, Lynne Spears, is a lot more layered and complicated. Growing up, Britney was close with Lynne, who also doubled as her biggest cheerleader and support system when she kicked off her showbiz career as a child.
But in the backdrop of Britney's booming pop career at the turn of the millennium, their relationship seemingly began facing signs of strain, brought on partly by Lynne's rocky marriage. "My mom was trying to recover from her divorce from my dad ... depressed and self-medicating, she could barely get up off the couch," Britney wrote in her bombshell 2023 memoir, "The Woman In Me." Then came Britney's momentous conservatorship in 2008, which all but splintered whatever bond she'd shared with her mother.
Though Jamie has taken much of the heat for his daughter's controversial 14-year-long legal arrangement, the "Gimme More" hitmaker has claimed that it was actually her mother's idea. In a now-deleted YouTube video, Britney said she was in fact angrier at Lynne for watching the torment unfold without helping her (via Variety). Most recently, despite years of estrangement post-conservatorship, both Britney and Lynne seem to have made attempts at repair.
Ryan Lochte
Ace swimmer Ryan Lochte may have made a splash on the Olympic stage with enduring success for years. But one area of his life that hasn't always been as smooth as his performance in the pool is the relationship he shares with his mom Ileana Lochte. The reality of his tragic circumstances came to light when Ryan revealed, in a headline-making confession on a 2020 episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," that he hadn't spoken to Ileana in years.
While his parents' divorce marked the first major shift in their family dynamics, the rupture majorly seemed to have occurred around the time Ryan was due to have a child with his model wife Kayla Rae Reid, whom he is now estranged from. "When I told her that she was going to be a grandma, and I'm having a kid she said some very, very hurtful things that kind of ended our relationship," he said, adding that he was waiting for an apology that his mom had said would never come.
Tori Spelling
Maybe it's by virtue of their celebrity renown or because the fractures between them actually run deep, but the ups and downs in Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling's relationship have been well-documented. The distance between them was apparently seeded during Tori's childhood, when she developed a closer bond with her father, television producer powerhouse Aaron Spelling. It didn't help that Candy was apparently critical of her daughter, once suggesting to her at age 12 that she needed to have her nose fixed, Tori claimed in her book "Stori Telling."
Their issues were reportedly magnified during Tori's youth when she had an affair with actor Dean McDermott outside her marriage. Through the 2000s, the feuding mother-daughter pair attracted considerable attention from tabloids and social media for the frequent public barbs they threw at each other. Their spat coincided with multiple controversies related to their abundant family assets, including the paltry inheritance Tori received after her father's death.
"It was a lot to put on a relationship that was a delicate relationship," Tori told Fox411 in 2016 about the rabid press coverage of her dynamic with Candy. "We have ups and downs. It's a typical mother-daughter relationship. We work on it." In later years, Tori spoke about how her own experiences with motherhood helped mend her relationship with Candy.
Leighton Meester
For Leighton Meester, life kicked off on a tragic note right at birth. Her parents had been embroiled in a drug smuggling case and around the time that she was due in 1986, were incarcerated in a prison in Texas. So not long after she came into the world, Leighton was separated from her mother, Constance Meester, until she was released from jail.
Little was known about Leighton Meester's heart-rending past until she became a star on "Gossip Girl" in the late 2000s. "You can take what is handed to you and use it as an excuse to mess up. But I've always handled what was given to me by life," she told Marie Claire. "I was never lied to." That she stayed with her mother after her parents' divorce and spoke fondly of their relationship indicated that Leighton was on good terms with Constance.
However, the story unraveled in 2011, when Leighton sued her mother over alleged misuse of funds. As NBC4 reported, the money Leighton had been sending home for her brother's medical bills were diverted by Constance toward her own beauty treatments and surgeries. Constance countersued for $3 million over a supposed breach of contract, as well as assault, by her daughter. The case came to a close in 2012, with the court ruling in Leighton's favor.
Elijah Blue Allman
Cher's relationship with Gregg Allman was quintessential '70s rock n' roll. It moved in the fast lane, was passionate and turbulent all at the same time, and involved a pregnancy that coincided with marriage. Though the relationship ended with divorce in 1979, it left enduring proof of its history in musician Elijah Blue Allman, the former couple's son.
For Elijah, who stayed with Cher after the divorce, growing up in the shadow of his mother's celebrity was hardly easy. "When you go to boarding school at 7 years old, it's kind of hard to feel like you're not being shunned," he told Entertainment Tonight, shedding light on the estranged relationship that had developed between Cher and himself. "You don't have any choice if you want to be a balanced person, but to ultimately heal."
Though their relationship went through periods of peace, there was an undercurrent of tension that lingered. In 2023, it came to the surface when Cher sought to put her son under a conservatorship — amid shocking allegations that she had tried to have him kidnapped — citing Elijah's struggles with mental health and substance abuse. Per Rolling Stone, he objected strongly against her appeal, telling the court, "The only person who can save me from my demons is me — and I'm doing just that." Cher eventually dropped her conservatorship bid.
Jennifer Aniston
One of the most piercing details from Jennifer Aniston's tragic, real-life story is the turbulent relationship she shared with her mother Nancy Dow. The first foundations of the strain between them were set during Jennifer's childhood, which — marred by her parents' divorce and father's absenteeism — was "destabilized and felt unsafe," in her own words to Interview magazine.
Nancy's preoccupation with her daughter's weight and looks didn't make things any easier. "I did not come out the model child she'd hoped for," Jennifer told The Sunday Times (via ABC News). "When you refer to me as a 'beauty icon,' I chuckle inside because I've never thought of myself that way."
Their estrangement only grew through Jennifer's youth and eventual "Friends" fame, until it reached a major breaking point in 1999, when Nancy came out with a memoir detailing scenes from their private lives. Nancy was even notoriously snubbed from Jennifer's first wedding to Brad Pitt. Eventually, Jennifer reconciled with Nancy before her death in 2016.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction, mental health, or may be the victim of child abuse, please reach out to the following resources:
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
- Contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.